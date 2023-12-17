Random Forays: Sam Bahadur lives on, in our hearts

Some human beings are born to inspire generations. There have been just a handful of them. But Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw’s name would probably figure pretty high even on that very short shortlist. The film Sam Bahadur has brought to the fore his magnificent aura and personality before our eyes and resurrected his unquestionable leadership qualities before the masses as never before. Vicky Kaushal portrayed Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in his biopic. (HT File)

The film may have its drawbacks, notably the less than adequate likeness of Mrs Indira Gandhi portrayed by Fatima Sana Shaikh, but Sam Bahadur stands almost as tall as the giant personality it seeks to profile. Vicky Kaushal has managed to ingrain and portray almost each trait, including the unique gait, of Sam. And he has done so with aplomb, bringing to the fore the charm, the verve, the courage of conviction and the sheer joie de vivre with which the great man led his life. Meghna Gulzar’s direction is almost impeccable, with several goose-bumps-generating moments from the film etched in our minds. Saniya Malhotra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub are fabulous as well, essaying their pivotal roles with gusto.

But this is not a film review, as much as it is a tribute to the memory of a man who makes us want to salute his iconic life, years after the curtain was drawn upon his earthly sojourn. Manekshaw has lived in legendary tales and anecdotes that have cropped up in conversations of which almost all of us have been a part. Some of those stories have aptly been brought to the silver screen by the film, but there are several more. And while it is easy to write about and speak about the flippant, flirtatious side of Sam’s persona, there was so much substance to the man, that his courageous leadership is what really deserves to be discussed over and over again.

Colonel Ajay Mehndiratta who served closely with the former chief in the army headquarters at New Delhi, often recounted two tales which are lesser known. On one occasion, the Prime Minister was chairing a meeting when Manekshaw rose from his seat, and stated, without preamble, the following words: “If you’ll excuse me now, Prime Minister, I have to leave now. My daughter has promised me lunch at the Taj and since neither I nor the government can ever afford lunch at the Taj, I must be excused. It is already 1 o’clock!” The PM and all present gaped and gawked, but the chief strode off, as smartly and boldly as ever.

Colonel Mehndiratta would recall another anecdote, though for him at the time it was the gravest of tests. Manekshaw apparently ordered Mehndiratta, who was then a Major, to rush to Meerut Cantonment at 4 pm one afternoon, and to retrieve all necessary documents relating to a martyred officer’s wife’s pension case. They were to be produced before the chief at 9 o’clock the next morning. “Thank you, sweetie! Well done!” were the soothing words that the hitherto hapless major was to hear the next day when he was able to execute the orders punctually, even though he’d had a harrowing time of it in the meanwhile!

Manekshaw was no ordinary mortal. A deep concern for the common man, a sense of integrity and valour that were almost unparalleled, and moral courage that was almost unbelievable exemplified the life of the great Field Marshall. His morale boosting speeches including the radio address that ultimately clinched the issue of the surrender of 90,000 soldiers before the Indian army, are a part of military folklore. His astonishing recovery after being shot in the stomach nine times during the Burma war, his brilliant leadership during his tenure as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command, and ultimately as Chief of the Army staff, are the stuff of legends.

There is also no denying the fact that Mankeshaw’s life was embellished in several glittering ways by the rock-like support of his wife and those who stood by him, through thick and thin. But what remains with me after viewing the film, is the gleam in our real hero’s eye, one that has inspired millions over the years, one that will never fade away from the hearts of the legions who love him.