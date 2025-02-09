Random Forays | The newest manifestations of Valentine’s Day

While the saintliness aspect has long vanished from the innate texture of Saint Valentine’s Day, the buzz around it refuses to abate. Prospective lovers, wannabe suitors, comely damsels, everyday youngsters and even those only just about young at heart, they all feel a sense of thrill at the approach of the official romantic season. And although Rose Day, Kiss Day and other such days have established their own nooks upon the firmament of the romantic landscape, V-Day still happens to represent the very pinnacle of lovey dovey ways. The sort of love that sets pulse racing & hearts palpitating, rarely exists, it seems. All notions of pining hearts and passionate poetry are almost passe. (Shutterstock)

However, while cards in envelopes used to be the mode of conveyance of our innermost feelings when we were in college, Instagram messages and GIFs are the prevailing practices. We would hunt for stores of the Archies variety to nab the most expressive V-Day card, while making sure it wasn’t too gaudy or bawdy. Millennials and Gen Zee kids simply click a few times on their very smart phones and find the perfect way to convey their feelings these days.

The police would make all kinds of “bandobast” in the years gone by, and rowdy elements were kept in check so that young lasses could enjoy a hassle free Valentine’s. These days, for some reason, the embers seem to have actually cooled a bit on the roads. Boys and girls tend to have a field day on any day of the year in this permissive era and the excitement around Valentine’s Day is actually not as palpable as it used to be.

But cafes and booze bars are on a high, quite literally, whenever this designated day for expressing romantic inclinations arrives. Special offers in highly priced party settings with blaring music are the order of the day and lots of dancing into the night is on the anvil. Actually, late nights have lost their meaning too these days. The night never ends and Gen Zee usually sleeps till noon, even on normal working days!

The great thing about the Gen Zee is, however, that they’re totally chilled out and utterly at ease with the opposite sex. We used to be gawky and awkward at best. These guys (that includes girls) are far more nonchalant, poised, and even “couldn’t care less”. In fact, the boys have never had it as good! The lads used to attempt to chase after the girls in our times. These days there’s not much chasing involved, apparently. Indeed some young men are much sought after themselves.

One particular youth had a harrowing time of it last year though. Valentine’s Day was around the corner and being absolutely unattached, he apparently spent many hours searching frantically for the right date on a special V-Day app. Having finally zeroed in on someone by the name of Jennifer, he preened himself eagerly and was all agog before the rendezvous. When the date turned out to be with a 25-year-old young man from Kerala, who had inadvertently been named Jennifer by his folks, our youngster fled the venue with unseemly haste. Apparently, the said Jennifer had a brother named Jeffrey and his parents wanted a similar name, not realising that Jennifers were normally supposed to be girls! And this is not a make believe story!

The fact of the matter is that Cupid is in a largely different avatar these days. Love of the romantic variety has given way to very different flavours. Just as coffee is not coffee any more, and has to be identified as a flat white or as an americano etc, love is now known as self love, distant love, online love or even just matter of fact love. The sort of love that sets the pulse racing and hearts palpitating, rarely exists, it seems. All notions of pining hearts and passionate poetry are sadly almost passe.

Weddings have metamorphosed into hoopla centred bashes these days. Yet there is usually evidence of true love in the eyes of those being betrothed. All is not lost for the foolhardy die hard humans with everlasting romantic notions in their beings. And some senior gentlemen still present themselves chivalrously, while serenading their lady loves.

Yet, Valentine’s Day tends to become more of a sufi event as life rolls by. Divine love finally conquers Cupid. What a blessing that is!

