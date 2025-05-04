Random Forays | The top of the tree response to crises

In the present day and age, human beings have been displaying so much variety in their mindset that it is safe to presume that we have somewhat evolved. One of the major differentiators of a society’s progress is the ability to think originally, with creativity and hopefully with empathy too. By indulging in constant bickering, criticism, even in maligning others, we are harming no one else but our own selves. (Shutterstock)

Yet, as we know well, our mind space has to grapple these days with an ever-noisy flow of digital traffic. So much so, that it is very easy to succumb to a negative, cynical, herd mentality which basically propounds the theory of ever-impending disaster. Such unoriginal thinking patterns are not only detrimental to humanity but definitely to our own mental wellness. By indulging in constant bickering, criticism, even in maligning others, we are harming no one else but our own selves. Not everybody is prone to such tendencies, of course, and let us thank the Lord for those torchbearers of constant hope!

Any and every crisis that our nation faces, howsoever gruesome or painful it may be, actually represents an opportunity for our leadership to show its true mettle.

It also provides you and me, common citizens, with a chance to prove how level-headed and equanimous we can be, even in the face of terrible times. Yet, how facile it is to slide down the mega winding slide of cynicism and doubtfulness! Swimming upstream is not everybody’s cup of tea, but when the chips are down, and when everyone around us seems to be full of venom and vile, some of us have to go against the tide. And if highly intellectual, experienced, responsible individuals do not do so, then why expect the rest of humanity to rise to each challenge?

There’s a saying attributed to the revered Guru Nanak Dev which basically means that we should agree with others (when the cause is noble).

This sense of agreement with another and indeed willingness to not allow the ego to interfere with better sense is a sign of inner victories that are essentially intangible. But to spiral downward and hurtle towards lowly thoughts and reckless speech (or texts) against others is not a victory in any form. Present day citizens of India must appreciate and understand the spirit behind the teachings of its great saints like Guru Nanak.

Paramhansa Yoganananda, author of “Autobiography of a Yogi”, strongly emphasised the fact that humankind has much opportunity in life to take decisions as per dynamic challenging situations that confront us. And the use of right thinking, discerning, will power is what human beings must prioritise.

Thus, to vent anger against a particular community or nation is not the sign of a healthy collective mindset. All nations must display foresight and understanding before exercising violent or even aggressive options.

But for that, leaders have to raise the levels of their own consciousness and be statesmanlike in their demeanour and mindset. Sadly, there is no figment of such level headedness in evidence upon today’s global firmament.

A large-hearted response is expected of mature individuals in personal confrontations as well. But the top of the tree approach is rarely visible even among those donning positions in the top echelons of the proverbial ladder.

Relationships break down on the slightest of pretexts at times but a saner, more reasoned thought process might avert many such diabolical debacles.

In the present day context, it is worthwhile to refrain from forwarding unsubstantiated and potentially inflammatory posts. The unthinking ‘straight forward’ type of guy, who has been highlighted in these columns before is the one to watch out for. An hour or so later, some sensible group member will point out that a post which has already been forwarded many times was actually a deep fake post. The damage has been done by then, almost irrevocably.

Heads of communities, of institutions, and even of families, are almost as much saddled with the onus of remaining balanced, as are leaders of nations.

With the bizarre brigade running riot on social and anti-social media channels, my vote is with a calming influencer than with one who is prone to running amok. Let’s endeavour to be saner , cooler, calmer voices, even in times of strife.

