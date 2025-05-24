Range Rover driver attacked in Mohali’s Sector 88

Unidentified assailants attacked a Range Rover driver and vandalised his vehicle in Sector 88 on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday, police said. Gaganpreet told Mohali police that he was returning home when four to five unidentified miscreants stopped him outside the society gate and suddenly launched an attack on his vehicle. (HT File)

The driver, identified as Gaganpreet, is a resident of Hero Homes in Sector 88, and is reportedly involved in property and luxury car dealings. He escaped unhurt, but his vehicle received considerable damage.

Gaganpreet told police that he was returning home when four to five unidentified miscreants stopped him outside the society gate and suddenly launched an attack on his vehicle. They vandalised his car with wooden logs and sticks, before fleeing.

The accused were booked under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 191(3), 190 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sohana police station.

DSP (City 2) Harsimran Singh Bal said, “We have lodged an FIR and are investigating the incident.”

Police have assured that the culprits will be apprehended soon. However, the motive behind the attack remains unclear.