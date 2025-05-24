Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Range Rover driver attacked in Mohali’s Sector 88

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 24, 2025 09:50 AM IST

The driver, identified as Gaganpreet, is a resident of Hero Homes in Sector 88, Mohali, and is reportedly involved in property and luxury car dealings; he escaped unhurt, but his vehicle received considerable damage

Unidentified assailants attacked a Range Rover driver and vandalised his vehicle in Sector 88 on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday, police said.

Gaganpreet told Mohali police that he was returning home when four to five unidentified miscreants stopped him outside the society gate and suddenly launched an attack on his vehicle. (HT File)
Gaganpreet told Mohali police that he was returning home when four to five unidentified miscreants stopped him outside the society gate and suddenly launched an attack on his vehicle. (HT File)

The driver, identified as Gaganpreet, is a resident of Hero Homes in Sector 88, and is reportedly involved in property and luxury car dealings. He escaped unhurt, but his vehicle received considerable damage.

Gaganpreet told police that he was returning home when four to five unidentified miscreants stopped him outside the society gate and suddenly launched an attack on his vehicle. They vandalised his car with wooden logs and sticks, before fleeing.

The accused were booked under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 191(3), 190 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sohana police station.

DSP (City 2) Harsimran Singh Bal said, “We have lodged an FIR and are investigating the incident.”

Police have assured that the culprits will be apprehended soon. However, the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Range Rover driver attacked in Mohali’s Sector 88
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On