Ranji Trophy: Formidable Punjab prove too good for Chandigarh

Joining Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh in the century club during the tie, captain Mandeep hammered a ton on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy match being played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mullanpur.

Punjab declared at 586/4 while Chandigarh ended the day at 62/2. Mandeep scored an unbeaten 128.

While resuming its overnight score of 363/3 on Wednesday, Punjab dominated visitors even after lunch. Mandeep Singh and Anmolpreet Singh shared the second highest partnership of innings-174 runs to steer the score past 500.

Visitors got their first and only breakthrough of the day when Rohit Dhanda dismissed Anmolpreet Singh, who was nearing his century. Anmolpreet scored 86 off 168 balls, which was studded with 10 boundaries. Meanwhile, Mandeep completed his century.

Punjab declared its innings at 586 for the loss of four wickets after playing 141.1 overs. Mandeep scored an unbeaten 128 off 176 balls with the help of 11 boundaries and two sixes while Anmol Malhotra remained not out on 27 runs. Rohit Dhanda (3/100) clinched the maximum wickets for his side while Gurinder Singh (1/129) consoled with a single wicket.

Chandigarh got off to a disappointing start when pacer Baltej Singh got opener Mohammed Arslan Khan (7) who was caught behind by wicketkeeper Anmol Malhotra in the sixth over. Left-arm spinner Mayank Markande put Chandigarh in trouble by trapping captain Manan Vohra (12) LBW with 37 for two on the board. Chandigarh was 62 for two with their unbeaten batters — Arjit Singh (39) and Ankit Kaushik (4), before the stumps were drawn. Chandigarh trail by 524 runs in their first innings with eight wickets in hand.