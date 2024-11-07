Menu Explore
Ranji Trophy: Nishunk’s fifer puts Chandigarh in control

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 07, 2024 10:12 AM IST

Earlier, Delhi won the toss and elected to bat first. Jagjit Singh Sandhu drew the first blood when he dismissed Anuj Rawat (4) cheaply

A six-wicket haul from Nishunk Birla helped Chandigarh restrict Delhi to 276 runs on the first day of a Ranji Trophy league match against Delhi being played at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a century knock from Yash Dhul saved the day for visitors.

Players in action during the match played at GMSSS, Sector 26, in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Players in action during the match played at GMSSS, Sector 26, in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Earlier, Delhi won the toss and elected to bat first. Jagjit Singh Sandhu drew the first blood when he dismissed Anuj Rawat (4) cheaply. Later, 82 run partnership between Yash Dhull and Sanat Sangwan compensated the loss. Nishunk Birla took his first wicket in the form of Sangwan (23) with 82/2 on the board. In the very next over, Vishu sent back skipper Himmat Singh for a duck. Yash, once again proved vital for his team when he stitched a 96-run partnership with Ayush Badoni and brought the team out from trouble.

Badoni (49), who missed his half-century, accounted for Birla, taking the score to 183/4. Nishunk dismissed Kshitij Sharma (2) in the same spell, followed by the dismissal of Sumit Mathur (15) by Vishu. Delhi was on complete backfoot with 213/6 on the scoreboard.

Three runs later, Raj Angad Bawa found Yash (121) short of his crease and took control over the match. Yash smashed 21 centuries. Meanwhile, Nishunk continued his wicket-taking spree and wrapped up tailenders- Siddhant (14), Shivank Vashisht (31) and Himanshu Chauhan (0) and bundled out Delhi for 276 in 71.4 overs. Nishunk (6/72) took six wickets while Vishu (2/100) clinched two. In reply, Chandigarh scored 63 runs at the loss of Arsalan Khan (0) before the stumps were drawn. Unbeaten Shivam Bhambri (42) and Manan Vohra (17) are at the crease.

