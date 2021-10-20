Ranjit Singh murder verdict: 19-year-long fight for justice was full of challenges, say kin

Nearly 30 minutes before his murder on the evening of July 10, 2002, Ranjit had made a call to his brother-in-law Prabhu Dayal and asked him to make a plan to take their families to Haridwar for a tour, but in less than an hour Dayal got another call that Ranjit has been admitted at a hospital as he sustained a bullet injury.

Dayal rushed to hospital along with his wife and found Ranjit dead with four bullet injuries each on his forehead, neck, ear and inside his mouth.

“On June 26, Ranjit came to my house on the birthday of my son and I told him about a letter written to the prime minister by some sadhvis from Punjab, who accused the dera head of rape. But he did not agree with me and even asked me not to disclose this to anybody,” recalls Dayal, adding that Ranjit was getting threats but he did not disclose this to anybody.

He said the fight was full of challenges for the family but Ranjit’s father Joginder Singh did not care about anything and it was only because of his commitment and efforts that a common man has won against the all powerful self-styled godman.

“We used to go to courts regularly and my father in law would always ask me how long it would take. Even he got threats and offers to withdraw the complaint but they could not change his mind and he relentlessly fought this case for almost 14 years until his death in July 2016,” he said.

“Even, the dera head had hired several big lawyers, even advocates used to come from the Supreme Court and people used to say that we cannot win against him. But we knew that the truth will prevail someday,” he added.

“Ranjit was not only my brother-in-law but he was also a friend. Though it took 19 years, but now his soul can now rest in peace,” he said.

When asked what if the dera head challenges his life imprisonment in the higher court, Dayal said they will continue the fight.