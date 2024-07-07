Rao Inderjit says supporters ‘upset’ with his MoS tag

Union minister of state (independent charge) Rao Inderjit Singh on Saturday made his disgruntlement over being denied a cabinet berth known, stating that the people of Haryana were upset over the fact that he hasn’t been promoted as minister this time either. Union minister of state (independent charge) Rao Inderjit Singh on Saturday made his disgruntlement over being denied a cabinet berth known. (HT File)

Interacting with the media in Hisar after addressing lawyers in the Bar association, Rao Inderjit Singh said he is the only leader in the Indian history to hold a minister of state (MoS) berth on five occasions. “People of Haryana are upset that I haven’t been given a cabinet berth this time either,” he said.

To a question on his supporters demand to make him chief minister, the Union minister said, “Amit Bhai (Amit Shah)’ has announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party will contest the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana under the leadership of Nayab Singh Saini and there is no need for further clarification.”

He demanded a central agency probe against Eco Green firm, the company responsible for waste collection in Gurugram, and said strict action should be taken against the company authorities and government officials and politicians for violating the terms and conditions of tender.

“This firm has done nothing after getting a tender for waste collection in Gurugram in 2018. The government should order a central agency probe against the firm so that irregularities can be found,” he added.