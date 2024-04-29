 Rao Inderjit Singh files nomination from Gurugram LS seat - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rao Inderjit Singh files nomination from Gurugram LS seat

ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram
Apr 30, 2024 05:18 AM IST

Union minister and BJP candidate Rao Inderjit Singh filed his nomination papers from Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency on Monday.Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and other senior BJP leaders accompanied Singh to the office of district election officer- cum-district collector Nishant Kumar Yadav.

Union minister and BJP candidate Rao Inderjit Singh filed his nomination papers from Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency on Monday.Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and other senior BJP leaders accompanied Singh to the office of district election officer- cum-district collector Nishant Kumar Yadav.

(From left) Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Rao Inderjit Singh and former MP Sudha Yadav in Gurugram on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)
(From left) Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Rao Inderjit Singh and former MP Sudha Yadav in Gurugram on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Speaking at a public meeting here after filing his nomination, Singh, who has represented Gurugram five times, said whatever work could not be done in the last 10 years will be completed in the next five years.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“This election is not my election. It is an election for the future of the people of the country and an election to further the development of Haryana and the country. Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency should have the highest victory margin across the country. So press the button against the lotus (BJP’s poll symbol) on May 25 to ensure my victory by a huge margin,” he added.

Saini targeted the Congress, saying it only raises hollow slogans and that the public has to save the country from its “politics of lies and loot”.

“Now 26 days are left for the elections. The people of the country and the state are determined to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time,” he said.

BJP parliamentary board member and former MP Sudha Yadav, former minister Ram Bilas Sharma and former MLA Zakir Hussain also appealed to the people to vote for Singh.

Independent candidate Fauji Jai Kawar Tyagi (Dixit) also filed his nomination from Gurugram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Rao Inderjit Singh files nomination from Gurugram LS seat
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On