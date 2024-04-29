Rao Inderjit Singh files nomination from Gurugram LS seat

Union minister and BJP candidate Rao Inderjit Singh filed his nomination papers from Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency on Monday.Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and other senior BJP leaders accompanied Singh to the office of district election officer- cum-district collector Nishant Kumar Yadav. (From left) Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Rao Inderjit Singh and former MP Sudha Yadav in Gurugram on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Speaking at a public meeting here after filing his nomination, Singh, who has represented Gurugram five times, said whatever work could not be done in the last 10 years will be completed in the next five years.

“This election is not my election. It is an election for the future of the people of the country and an election to further the development of Haryana and the country. Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency should have the highest victory margin across the country. So press the button against the lotus (BJP’s poll symbol) on May 25 to ensure my victory by a huge margin,” he added.

Saini targeted the Congress, saying it only raises hollow slogans and that the public has to save the country from its “politics of lies and loot”.

“Now 26 days are left for the elections. The people of the country and the state are determined to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time,” he said.

BJP parliamentary board member and former MP Sudha Yadav, former minister Ram Bilas Sharma and former MLA Zakir Hussain also appealed to the people to vote for Singh.

Independent candidate Fauji Jai Kawar Tyagi (Dixit) also filed his nomination from Gurugram.