Rape case: Chargesheet against Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjit Singh Bains weak, says SAD leader

Accusing the police and state government of submitting an incomplete charge-sheet in the court in the rape case against Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLA (Atam Nagar) Simarjit Singh Bains and allegedly trying to save him, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and counsel of the complainant woman Harish Rai Dhanda said the chargesheet was incomplete and full of loopholes.

SAD candidate from Atam Nagar constituency Dhanda and district president of the Youth Akali Dal (YAD) Gurdeep Gosha conducted a press conference outside the office of the commissioner of police (CP) on Saturday where the woman complainant is sitting on a protest for the last eight months. The police had, three days ago, filed a chargesheet against Bains and six others, including Bains’s brothers, in the rape case in the court.

Demanding the arrest of Bains in the case, Dhanda alleged that the police was giving free hand to Bains for pressuring the victim and other witnesses in the case.

Dhanda said the FIR was lodged eight months after the complaint was made against Bains and it took four months for the police to submit the chargesheet, which should have been submitted in two months.

Citing the chargesheet, Dhanda stated that the police have submitted in the court that arresting Bains might result in a law and order situation and he cannot run away as he is a public representative. “This shows the incompetence of the police and the state government in arresting Bains and chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi should resign as he is also trying to help Bains,” said Dhanda.

Meanwhile, MLA Bains stated that he will not comment on the allegations levelled by Dhanda and any other leaders as the allegations are “baseless”. “Earlier also false FIRs have been lodged against me in a bid to pressurise and stop me from raising the voice of the public. I have full faith in the judicial system and will surely be announced innocent in the case,” said Bains.