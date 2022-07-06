Rape case: Court extends police remand of Karamjit Bains by two days
Police have secured two more days’ custody of Karamjit Singh Bains, brother of former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, in a rape case.
The cops told the court that five more accused, including the former MLA, are yet to be arrested in the case. Moreover, the mobile phone through which Karamjit was in contact with the former MLA is yet to be recovered.
The defense counsel, however, argued that Karamjit is only booked under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and that he is being harassed in the case.
Sukhchain Singh, another accused in the case, is already in police custody till Wednesday. Police would produce him in court on Wednesday.
Ludhiana police had arrested Karamjit Singh in the alleged rape case of a 44-year old woman on Saturday. Simarjeet Bains, who is the former Atam Nagar MLA and was declared a proclaimed offender by the court, is still absconding in the case.
The complainant had alleged that the former Atam Nagar legislator had raped her multiple times after she had approached him for help in a property dispute case. Though the woman lodged a complaint against Bains on November 16, 2020, a first information report (FIR) was registered on July 10, 2021, on the court’s directions against Bains, his two brothers Karamjit Singh Bains, Paramjit Singh Bains, aides Sukhchain Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Baljinder Kaur and Jasveer Kaur under the Sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with an intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (conspiracy) of IPC, at Division Number 6 police station.
-
CHB plans survey to verify occupancy in 17,000 flats allotted under various schemes
In next few days, the Chandigarh Housing Board will start a survey of 17,000 flats allotted under rehabilitation/small flat/affordable rental housing scheme.
-
Sangrur | Cop, son killed in bid to save calf from electrocution
A 52-year-old cop and assistant sub-inspector Hemraj Sharma's son were electrocuted to death at their house at Chivam Colony of Sangrur while they were trying to save a calf tied to an electric chaff cutter. The deceased have been identified as assistant sub-inspector Hemraj Sharma and his son as Jaspreet Sharma, 22. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure have been initiated on the statement of the cop's wife Sunita Rani, 50.
-
PDP demands FIR against BJP leaders for ‘sheltering’ LeT terrorist
The Peoples' Democratic Party on Tuesday demanded that an FIR be registered against “pseudo-nationalist leaders” of the saffron party for sheltering arrested Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Talib Hussain Shah. The Hussain, who was involved in many terror attacks, including bomb blasts in Rajouri and Udhampur, was reported to be heading the IT cell of BJP's minority morcha, though leaders of the saffron party have refuted this claim.
-
Attack on priest: 2 Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force operatives among 4 charge sheeted by NIA
The National Investigation Agency has filed a charge sheet against four people, including two Canada-based operatives of the proscribed Khalistan Tiger Force, in connection with an attack on a Hindu priest in Punjab's Jalandhar last year, an official said on Tuesday. The priest was seriously injured in the attack. The official said that following a thorough investigation, all the four accused were charge-sheeted under relevant sections of laws, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
-
Heavy rain lashes J&K, Srinagar-Leh highway blocked
Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Kashmir valley and Jammu on Tuesday, which disrupted vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Leh highway. “Cloudy weather is expected at Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Chandanwari, Sheshnag, Baltal, Panchtarni, Bararri, Amarnath holy cave and adjacent areas, with chances of intermittent rainfall throughout the day,” an independent weather forecaster said. Work to clear the blocked Srinagar-Leh highway is underway. Meanwhile, flash floods hit three villages of Kargil in Ladakh.
