Rape case: Ludhiana cops get two more days to grill ex-MLA Simarjeet Bains
A local court on Thursday extended the police remand of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and former Punjab MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains by two days.
Bains, who had surrendered before court in a rape case on Monday, was again produced in court after his remand ended. The former MLA from Atam Nagar was brought to the court complex two hours in advance and heavy police force was deployed there to prevent his supporters from creating ruckus.
Special public prosecutor Baliwnder Singh urged the court to extend his police remand for five more days, stating that the LIP chief’s voice samples and other critical information were yet to be collected as he was allegedly not cooperating with police.
It was alleged that Bains used to send threatening text and voice messages to the victim from other numbers as well, and she was continuously harassed by lodging false complaints against her in other states to pressurise her to withdraw the complaint. However, the court extended the remand by just two days.
While being taken away, Bains again alleged that he was falsely implicated in the rape case. His co-accused Paramjit Singh Pamma, Baljinder Kaur, Jasbir Kaur and Pardeep Kumar, who too had surrendered along with him, were also presented before court.
The 44-year-old complainant had stated that Bains had raped her multiple times after she had approached him for help in a property dispute case. Though the woman lodged a complaint on November 16, 2020, a first information report (FIR) was registered against the LIP chief, his two brothers and four aides on July 10, 2021, only after a local court intervened. Bains, who had been evading arrest, was declared a proclaimed offender on April 12 this year.
Moose Wala murder: Delhi court grants transit remand of third shooter to Punjab Police
The Punjab Police special investigation team probing the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala on Thursday got one-day transit remand of two suspects, including a shooter, from a Delhi court. The singer was shot dead by at least six assailants at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa on May 29. After taking permission from the Delhi court, the Punjab Police arrested the duo in Moose Wala's murder case.
Ayodhya road widening project: Demolition drive begins from Sanskrit Vidyalay, shops spared as of now
LUCKNOW The Ayodhya administration on Thursday began a demolition drive for the road widening project in the temple town. As the squad reached Sanskrit Vidyalay in Bada sthan area and razed a part of the school building, traders reached there and opposed the drive. The administration, however, assured traders that shops won't be demolished till the promises made to them were fulfilled. The administration convened a meeting with traders on Friday to discuss the issue.
Every second post of block primary education officer lying vacant in Punjab
Nearly 50% posts of block primary education officer (BPEO) are lying vacant across Punjab, putting extra burden on the incumbents and affecting the quality of elementary education. There are 228 posts of BPEO across the state, of which 110 are lying vacant, according to a list of eligible promotees released by the state education department recently. The situation is the worst in Nawanshahr district, where all seven posts of BPEO are vacant.
Mysuru kickboxer hit on head during Bengaluru tournament, dies
A Mysuru-based kickboxer - Nikhil - who was rushed to hospital after collapsing in the ring in Bengaluru died on Wednesday. My boy Nikhil was participating in the K1 Kickboxing Championship in the Karnataka capital when he collapsed after a punch from his opponent. Nikhil's father, P Suresh alleged there was no basic medical care provided at the venue. The Deccan Herald said Nikhil also worked as an electrician and had been practicing kickboxing for two years.
Former trustee of Osho International Foundation, others stage protest at Koregaon Park
PUNE Former trustee of the Osho International Foundation and the editor of “Osho World Swami” Chaitanya Kirti along with a few other disciples held a protest at the Osho International Centre in Koregaon Park on Wednesday over several issues and claimed that they were not allowed to enter the commune.
