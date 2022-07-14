Rape case: Ludhiana cops get two more days to grill ex-MLA Simarjeet Bains

A local court on Thursday extended the police remand of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and former Punjab MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains by two days.

Bains, who had surrendered before court in a rape case on Monday, was again produced in court after his remand ended. The former MLA from Atam Nagar was brought to the court complex two hours in advance and heavy police force was deployed there to prevent his supporters from creating ruckus.

Special public prosecutor Baliwnder Singh urged the court to extend his police remand for five more days, stating that the LIP chief’s voice samples and other critical information were yet to be collected as he was allegedly not cooperating with police.

It was alleged that Bains used to send threatening text and voice messages to the victim from other numbers as well, and she was continuously harassed by lodging false complaints against her in other states to pressurise her to withdraw the complaint. However, the court extended the remand by just two days.

While being taken away, Bains again alleged that he was falsely implicated in the rape case. His co-accused Paramjit Singh Pamma, Baljinder Kaur, Jasbir Kaur and Pardeep Kumar, who too had surrendered along with him, were also presented before court.

The 44-year-old complainant had stated that Bains had raped her multiple times after she had approached him for help in a property dispute case. Though the woman lodged a complaint on November 16, 2020, a first information report (FIR) was registered against the LIP chief, his two brothers and four aides on July 10, 2021, only after a local court intervened. Bains, who had been evading arrest, was declared a proclaimed offender on April 12 this year.