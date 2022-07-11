Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Former Punjab MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains surrenders in Ludhiana rape case
chandigarh news

Former Punjab MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains surrenders in Ludhiana rape case

Three months after declared proclaimed offender, the ex-MLA of Atam Nagar and Lok Insaf Party finally arrested for raping 44-year-old woman, who lodged complaint against him in November 2020
Simarjeet Singh Bains, 52, a former MLA from Atam Nagar constituency and head of the Lok Insaf Party, surrendered before a Ludhiana court in a rape case on Monday. (HT file photo)
Simarjeet Singh Bains, 52, a former MLA from Atam Nagar constituency and head of the Lok Insaf Party, surrendered before a Ludhiana court in a rape case on Monday. (HT file photo)
Published on Jul 11, 2022 11:34 AM IST
Copy Link
ByTarsem Singh Deogan

Simarjeet Singh Bains, 52, a former MLA from Atam Nagar constituency and head of the Lok Insaf Party, surrendered before a Ludhiana court on Monday in a rape case.

Also read: Mattewara textile park raises green hackles

Police took custody of the former MLA whose younger brother, Karamjit Singh Bains, and aide Sukhchain Singh are already behind bars in the case.

On April 12, judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Kaur had declared Bains a proclaimed offender in the rape case after he neither appeared before the court nor responded to warrants. On April 21, a case was registered against him for “non-appearance in response to a proclamation”.

The 44-year-old complainant had stated that Simarjeet Singh Bains had raped her multiple times after she had approached him for help in a property dispute case. Though the woman lodged a complaint against Bains on November 16, 2020, a first information report (FIR) was registered on July 10, 2021, on the court’s directions against Bains, his two brothers Karamjit Singh Bains, Paramjit Singh Bains, aides Sukhchain Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Baljinder Kaur and Jasveer Kaur.

They were booked under Sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with an intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 506 criminal intimidation) and 120-B (conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code at division number 6 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The NSCN (IM) alleged that Centre is trying to push through an edited version of 16 Points Agreement of 1960 (File image)

    Nagaland: Centre trying to negate Framework Agreement, says NSCN-IM

    In a fresh barrage of allegations substantiating a stalemate in the Naga peace talks, the Isak-Muivah faction of National Socialist Council of Nagalim has accused the government of India (GOI) of sponsoring “destructive forces” to wreck the Framework Agreement which was signed between the Centre and NSCN on August 3, 2015. The NCSN asserted that the Naga people would not accept divisive policy being engineered by the Centre.

  • Apart from bags, the range of merchandise designed by Ritu Beri also has apparel, cufflinks, keychains, and other fashion accessories. (Photo:Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

    Ritu Beri on #DelhiPolice merchandise: Wanted to create a sense of pride and honour

    Backpacks, totes, duffle bags, purses, wallets, caps — You name it, and Delhi Police has it in their new set of merchandise designed by Ritu Beri. The designer, who has previously created uniforms for the Indian Railways, describes designing for the police force as a “great honour” and a “challenging task”, calling it one of the most interesting projects she has worked on.

  • Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu with Karnataka leaders CM Bommai, former PM Deve Gowda and former CM HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Image source: hd_kumaraswamy/Twitter)

    Droupadi Murmu gets warm welcome in Bengaluru by CM, meets Deve Gowda

    The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate, Droupadi Murmu, on Sunday arrived in Bengaluru city to meet former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and seek support from the JD(S) - Janata Dal (Secular) - for the presidential election set for July 18. She was welcomed by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, and other party functionaries as she arrived by a private jet.

  • (/HT PHOTO (Representative))

    Opposition slams directives restricting entry of journos into Odisha schools

    Opposition parties have slammed directives restricting the entry of journalists into schools in Odisha's Dhenkanal and Kendrapara districts with Congress lawmaker Suresh Routray calling it an attempt to suppress reporting on corruption. Bharatiya Janata Party Member of a former school, Parliament Aparajita Sarangi, and mass education department secretary, said it is the duty of journalists to report irregularities. Journalist Prasanna Mohanty said such orders discourage journalists from reporting on the functioning of the schools.

  • (HT PHOTO)

    Delhi’s air quality in ‘satisfactory’ category amid overcast weather

    Delhi's air quality was in the satisfactory category on Monday morning as overcast weather is likely with light rain or drizzle later in the day. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 71 in the satisfactory category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out