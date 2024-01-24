Nine days after a man was booked for allegedly raping the eight-year-old daughter of his friend at the labour quarter in a poultry farm in Bir Kishan Singh village of Khanna, the police have arrested the accused from Jharkhand. Rape of 8-yr-old: Accused held from Jharkhand

The accused had allegedly raped the girl when her family took shelter in his quarter due to dense fog at night.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

According to police, the accused, Bagu Buyia, who is from Jharkhand, fled to that state after the crime to avoid police. He was arrested on Monday.

The matter came to fore after the girl’s mother noticed blood stains on her clothes. When questioned, the girl narrated the incident, following which the family filed a first information report (FIR) against the accused on January 14.

The girl’s father, in his police complaint, said he and his family had gone to meet his friend at the poultry farm on January 4. Due to dense fog, they decided to stay at his house, where he raped the eight-year-old girl, who told her mother that the accused assaulted her after everyone went to sleep and threatened her to keep quiet.

Sadar Khanna police station house officer inspector Davinderpal Singh said police have registered a case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused.