Rape on pretext of marriage: Himachal administrative officer gets interim bail

Granting relief, the Himachal Pradesh high court has granted interim bail to the 2019-batch Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HAS) officer booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage after the victim told the court that “as part of compromise they will get married”. The court, while allowing interim relief to the officer until October 16, directed him to appear before the investigating agency and cooperate with the probe. (File)

The woman — national level — athlete on Monday appeared before the bench of justice Rakesh Kainthla and stated that a compromise had been reached between her and the accused officer currently posted in Una district, and they will “get married shortly”.

The court, while allowing interim relief to the officer until October 16, directed him to appear before the investigating agency and cooperate with the probe.

Later speaking to HT, advocate Skandh Shah, representing the woman, said, “The court agreed to grant interim relief to the accused HPAS officer after acknowledging the compromise deed, wherein the victim informed the HC that both parties has agreed to marry each other.”

Advocate Hirdaya Ram Chauhan, counsel of the accused officer, said, “As directed by the HC, he will join the police investigation tomorrow.”

On October 3, the woman submitted a compromise deed before the HC, which then directed her to appear in person and fixed the hearing on the officer’s anticipatory bail plea for October 6.

The police booked the HPAS officer on September 23 for allegedly raping a B Pharma student on the pretext of marriage in Una. The FIR was registered under Sections 69 (sexual intercourse through deceitful means) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).