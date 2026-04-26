Rashid’s interim bail plea rejection: AIP pins hopes on April 27 HC hearing

A day after a Delhi court rejected the interim bail plea of Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) pins hopes on the April 27 hearing. A day after a Delhi court rejected the interim bail plea of Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) pins hopes on the April 27 hearing. (HT File)

The AIP has applied for Er Rashid’s bail on humanitarian grounds as the MP’s father Khazir Mohammad is battling for his life at the SMHS Hospital, Srinagar.

The party on Saturday convened an emergency meeting of its executive council immediately after the dismissal of Er Rashid’s interim bail plea.

The meeting was attended by AIP general secretaries Nazir Ahmad Khan and Prince Parveez, chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi, state secretary Sheikh Ashiq, spokesperson Firdouse Baba and senior leaders Advocate Javeed Hubbi, Parveez Ahmad Bhat and Nazir Ahmad Mir.

During the meeting, leaders held detailed deliberations on the NIA court’s decision and expressed concern over the denial of interim relief, particularly in view of the critical condition of Er Rashid’s father who continues to be on ventilator at the hospital. The participants said such moments call for empathy and a humane approach, especially when it involves a son seeking to be with his ailing parent.

The council, however, expressed hope regarding the upcoming hearing on the regular bail in the Delhi High Court scheduled for April 27, stating that “justice must ultimately reflect both fairness and compassion”.

AIP leaders urged the authorities to take into account Er Rashid’s position as a sitting MP representing the Baramulla constituency, which comprises 18 assembly segments and nearly 40 percent of Kashmir’s population. They said the voice of such a large section of people deserves to be heard and respected within democratic institutions.