Ravi Kumar takes charge as Khanna SSP

Ravi Kumar joined as senior superintendent of police (SSP) Khanna on Tuesday. He has replaced J Elanchezhian. A 2016-batch IPS officer, Kumar took salute from guard of honour given by Punjab Police. He said maintaining the law and order and redressing grievances of the public will be his priority. Hailing from Bihar, Ravi Kumar has served as superintendent of police (headquarters) Jalandhar Rural, assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Ropar and ASP, state cyber cell.

Other stories in brief

Wedding guests assault bride’s cousins

Celebrations turned sour after guests attending a wedding function assaulted the bride’s cousins and brother-in-law with sharp-weapons following a verbal spat over a petty issue. Police have booked four accused identified as Aatish, Sajan, Sahil and Deepu of EWS Colony, Chandigarh road, while their aides are yet to be identified.

Inmate of children’s home goes missing

An inmate of children’s home, established at Braille Bhawan, Chandigarh road, went missing under mysterious circumstances on Monday. He and the other inmates were cleaning the lawn at the time of the incident. A case under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of IPC has been registered. The boy was facing trial in a theft case lodged in Amritsar.

Cop booked for forging caste certificate

A woman constable deputed at Sangrur city police station has been booked for allegedly forging a caste certificate to secure job in the department. The accused Paramjit Kaur of Ber Kalan village of Malaud has been booked for cheating and forgery at Payal police station of Khanna. The FIR has been registered on the statement of Tarsem Singh of Bhutal Kalan village of Sangrur. ASI Mukhtiar Singh said the FIR has been registered after 13 months of investigation. A hunt is on for the accused.

Just 4 days left to get NOC from fire dept

With just four days left to avail no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department, an awareness drive was conducted at Tuition market in Model Town Extension on Tuesday. To reduce fire incidents in the industrial hub, municipal corporation (MC) had issued a public notice to the owners of commercial and industrial buildings on March 16, asking them to get no-objection certificates from the fire department within 30 days of the notice or face action, including hefty challans up to ₹50,000 and sealing of their establishments. Building owners can apply for the NOC online at www.firenoc.lgpunjab.gov.in. Only 915 owners got the NOC in 2021.