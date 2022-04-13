Ravi Kumar takes charge as Khanna SSP
Ravi Kumar joined as senior superintendent of police (SSP) Khanna on Tuesday. He has replaced J Elanchezhian. A 2016-batch IPS officer, Kumar took salute from guard of honour given by Punjab Police. He said maintaining the law and order and redressing grievances of the public will be his priority. Hailing from Bihar, Ravi Kumar has served as superintendent of police (headquarters) Jalandhar Rural, assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Ropar and ASP, state cyber cell.
Other stories in brief
Wedding guests assault bride’s cousins
Celebrations turned sour after guests attending a wedding function assaulted the bride’s cousins and brother-in-law with sharp-weapons following a verbal spat over a petty issue. Police have booked four accused identified as Aatish, Sajan, Sahil and Deepu of EWS Colony, Chandigarh road, while their aides are yet to be identified.
Inmate of children’s home goes missing
An inmate of children’s home, established at Braille Bhawan, Chandigarh road, went missing under mysterious circumstances on Monday. He and the other inmates were cleaning the lawn at the time of the incident. A case under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of IPC has been registered. The boy was facing trial in a theft case lodged in Amritsar.
Cop booked for forging caste certificate
A woman constable deputed at Sangrur city police station has been booked for allegedly forging a caste certificate to secure job in the department. The accused Paramjit Kaur of Ber Kalan village of Malaud has been booked for cheating and forgery at Payal police station of Khanna. The FIR has been registered on the statement of Tarsem Singh of Bhutal Kalan village of Sangrur. ASI Mukhtiar Singh said the FIR has been registered after 13 months of investigation. A hunt is on for the accused.
Just 4 days left to get NOC from fire dept
With just four days left to avail no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department, an awareness drive was conducted at Tuition market in Model Town Extension on Tuesday. To reduce fire incidents in the industrial hub, municipal corporation (MC) had issued a public notice to the owners of commercial and industrial buildings on March 16, asking them to get no-objection certificates from the fire department within 30 days of the notice or face action, including hefty challans up to ₹50,000 and sealing of their establishments. Building owners can apply for the NOC online at www.firenoc.lgpunjab.gov.in. Only 915 owners got the NOC in 2021.
Himachal: Flesh trade racket busted in Kangra, 5 women rescued
Kangra police have busted a flesh trade racket and rescued five women allegedly held captive in a private hotel at Damtal, a small town in Nurpur subdivision on Himachal-Punjab border. The kingpin and owner of the hotel and his two sons have been arrested. The accused have been identified as Janak Raj and his sons Akash and Vijay.
HP government transfers 20 IAS officers
In a major administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred 20 Indian Administrative Service officers. A 1987-batch officer, Nisha Singh, who was posted as adviser (health) to government of Himachal Pradesh at New Delhi, will function as additional chief secretary (rural development, panchayati raj, administrative reforms and training & foreign assignments). Sudesh Kumar Mokhta has been shifted as director-cum-ex-officio-special secretary (revenue & disaster management).
Surabhi Malik is first woman deputy commissioner of Ludhiana
A 2012-batch IAS officer Surabhi Malik has been appointed the new deputy commissioner of Ludhiana. She replaces Varinder Sharma. In Ludhiana, Surabhi has previously served as the additional deputy commissioner (ADCP, development) in 2017. She has also served as the additional commissioner of Ludhiana municipal corporation prior to that. Malik has also served as the Fatehgarh Sahib DC, Rupnagar ADC and Nangal sub-divisional magistrate. She completed BA (Hons) Economics from Lady Shriram College in Delhi.
Ludhiana: Carjackers abduct woman after thrashing kin, drive around city for two hours
In a shocking incident, six miscreants kidnapped a woman in her Kia Sonet car after thrashing her husband and father-in-law and drove around the city for over two hours on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. They later dropped her off near Durga temple, located close to the Jagraon Bridge, after robbing her jewellery, Apple smart watch and mobile phone. The car was found abandoned on a plot in Ramgarh on Tuesday afternoon.
Three of family found murdered in Rupnagar
In a report submitted to the Mohali deputy commissioner, sub-divisional magistrate Harbans Singh has submitted that the iron shed that collapsed at Rampur Kalan village in Zirakpur on March 29, killing two women and injuring five persons, was completely illegal. The report adds that though the contract to build the shed was given to contractor Prem Singh, it was the duty of the land owner, Gurjit Singh Kohli, brother of AAP MLA from Patiala Ajitpal Singh Kohli to get permission for the construction.
