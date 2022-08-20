Readers’ Take: Make tricity parks worthy of walk

Revise maintenance rates

Due to delay in revising maintenance rates for parks, many Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) are struggling to maintain them. The October 2021 revision was inadequate to effect a real change. Kudos to the Modern Housing Complex RWA for not letting the greenery or flowers fade even in testing times. It has been organising competitions among park committees, which has made RWAs all the more willing to meet the shortfall in expenses themselves. However, not all RWAs , and MCs cannot expect residents to keep spending their money to maintain public parks.

SC Luthra, Chandigarh

Outsource maintenance

Parks were built to ensure the wellbeing of citizens, but poor maintenance makes them inaccessible to the general public. For better maintenance, funds should be digitally transferred to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to avoid delays. The maintenance of these parks can be outsourced to private firms in return for permission to advertise their brands in these parks. Only with private intervention can the problem of ill-maintained parks be solved.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

‘Eco-parks’ are the future

Green belts in the tricity are being neglected due to shortage of funds and lack of regular maintenance. These green belts are the ecosystem of the tricity, and declaring them eco-parks may help maintain them. In Eco-parks, shops could be set up in a corner or two, which could help generate a regular income. Electric vehicle charging facilities coudld also be set up, which could help generate funds for the upkeep of parks.

Capt Amar Jeet, Kharar

Hire contractual workers for upkeep

Chandigarh is known for being a well-planned, beautiful and modern city with green belts

running through all sectors. However, these parks are in a dilapidated condition due to mismanagement. The state of parks in Panchkula and Mohali is not any different. This is, primarily, because RWAs have been facing multiple issues due to lack of money for proper maintenance. Authority should hire workers to maintain parks on a contractual basis with the contract clearly stipulating the responsibilities and terms of service. The contractors should be paid in time so that the parks do not suffer. MC officials must understand their responsibilities towards the public, and maintain all parks properly.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali.

Organise plantation drives

Green belts in the Chandigarh tricity serve an important role in controlling the micro-climate, reducing dust and improving biodiversity in the region. With the population rising and increased pollution, innovative approaches are needed as Chandigarh transforms. Planting trees that are of value to the community instead of ornamental trees, transitioning to efficient transportation systems and encouraging citizens to use cycles or public transport for commuting can help. The original planners had made an everlasting impact in determining the city’s future course by integrating trees and plants into the construction plans. However the forest department and horticulture wing of the municipal corporation is lacking behind in preserving natural spaces, and they need to be continuously engaged in plantation drives of diverse indigenous species. Herbal gardens should be set up in each school and college.

Vineet Gandhi, Manimajra

Playing cricket, football damaging parks

In Panchkula, erratic payments to park development societies registered with the municipal corporation is a major issue. Apart from it, children playing cricket or football in the parks damages the grass and plants in the area, and is also a source of conflict between children and elders. Panchkula does not have specific spaces earmarked for playing games in residential neighborhoods and parents are loath to send their kids to far off grounds. There is a need for net practice corners in big parks to accommodate children. As far as payment of maintenance is concerned, the process should be simplified by transferring the fixed amount directly into the account of park development societies circumventing the hassles of the billing process.

RP Malhotra, Panchkula

Rope in NGOs

The tricity is known for its green belts and people with grey hair – hariyan charianya and chitiya dhariyan. However, poor upkeep of parks and green belt is a cause for concern. It is high time authorities rope in NGOs for better maintenance of green belts and parks. At the same time, the public must be sensitised about not throwing waste in green belts and parks as it is an unsightly sight, and causes unhygienic conditions. Use of mechanical tools for upkeep and cutting of grass shrubs must be introduced.

Col TBS Bedi, (Retd), Mohali

Put up parks for adoption

Chandigarh is known for its greenery. Parks in each sector add not only to the city’s glory but helps residents to make the best of them by walking in fresh air. It is the duty of the MC to look after green belts in the city. Manure can be made from horticulture waste from the tricity. It can be used to maintain parks and can be sold to residents to generate revenue. Names of RWAs who maintain the parks best should be published in newspapers or on government websites to introduce a healthy competition among residents. The other way is to put up parks for adoption. Companies, businessman or NGOs could adopt neighborhood parks and maintain them.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

MC must put its best foot forward

The civic body is responsible for the maintenance of parks that are the lungs of the city, and thus should settle the problems faced by RWAs, and maintain cleanliness in the city. It is accountable for protecting the health of citizens. It is shameful that the city has been ranking low in the cleanliness survey. This should be a wake-up call for the MC.

Usha Verma, Chandigarh

Divide green belts between RWAs

To breathe life back into the lungs of the tricity, green belt should be run and maintained properly. This can only be done if the Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation, Resident Welfare Associations perform jointly. Residents should be encouraged to organise and participate in plantation drives. RWAs must plan and prepare strategy so that residents can pay maintenance on time and parks can be maintained well. Maintenance of parks inside the sectors should be under the MC’s purview and parks inside the residential societies should be under RWAs.

Prabhjot Nagpal, Zirakpur

Fine violators on the spot

The Chandigarh , Panchkula and Mohali MCs have entrusted park maintenance to RWAs, but parks are crying for attention. All parks seems to be in a state of neglected and residents’ complaints though genuine are falling deaf on the ears of councillors. The parks are suffering in absence of mechanised tools to cut grass as mowing machines are often out of order. The MC should take responsibility for the maintenance of parks, and contractors should be given this all-important task at competitive rates and their grievances should be redressed. Caretakers should be allowed to collect fines from the visitors found violating rules displayed and throwing garbage in the open.

Kundan Lal Sharma, Mohali

Sensitise citizens about cleanliness

A determined campaign needs to be launched to make the tricity beautiful, for which the MCs and state government must allocate adequate funds. Seminars must be organised to sensitise citizens about cleanliness, besides caretakers should be appointed from time to time. More infrastructure and mechanised tools may also help with maintenance. MCs should also utilise the services of private contractors by handing over few parks on experimental basis so that dream of swachh Bharat can be achieved.

Nishant Sharma, Mohali

Redirect funds towards parks

The vernacular idiom ‘aamdani athanni kharcha rupaya’ describes the working of most governments. Instead of spending on unproductive things such as luxury cars for elected representatives, and foreign tours, they should spend on public welfare endeavours such as maintaining parks. MCs should open collection centers for property tax in different sectors by involving RWAs and administrations officials jointly with area wise separate bank accounts, which could be useful in collecting more funds due to influence of RWAs over residents. If implemented, the formula will definitely give better results.

Suresh Trikha, Zirakpur

Keep rein of animals

Chandiagrh is known for a large number of neighbourhood parks, which is a very unique addition to the overall green cover in the city. But the upkeep and maintenance of these parks is a challenging task. The RWAs have not been able to maintain these parks properly, maybe due to paucity of time, scarcity of funds, lack of volunteers etc. It is a positive step by the MC to use the services of private agencies in the upkeep of these gardens. Some of these gardens have lost their grass cover, various flowers and plants. Many are infested with stray dogs causing scare in the public. Pet owners are generally seen using these parks for pooping and peeing of their pets, which should be penalised. We also see many people cycling in these parks, which should be prohibited. The neighbourhood parks need a lot of repairs of the pavements and the boundary fencing. There is hardly any lighting in these parks making them risky for all during night. The administration could think of installing open gymnasiums in all these parks. There should also be washrooms and facilities for drinking water in the vicinity of these parks. Let us strive hard to conserve and preserve our neighbourhood treasures.

Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Hold MC accountable

There are about 1,800 parks including greenbelts in the city, of which more than 700 have been given to the city RWAs since 2013 for maintenance purposes. In the case of greenbelts/parks, it is not that maintenance charges are not according to actual work; these are also not being maintained properly by the RWAs. There are instances where RWAs charge for four parks, but out of four, two are not being maintained as per the required standard. There is no proper supervision of the parks/greenbelts for which public money is being paid.In the absence of proper maintenance, several of the greenbelts/parks are in a dilapidated condition which mar the beauty of the city. Besides, several disputes occurred between the RWAs and the corporation and some cases land up in the courts. As a matter of fact, MC is fully responsible to the residents who pay all the taxes to the corporation. Thus, under this extenuated position, the municipal vorporation should maintain all parks and greenbelts itself which may be cheaper in terms of money, besides it will create more avenues of employment which is the need of the hour.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

Regular checks needed

Maintenance of parks requires regular checks and repair. The onus lies on the municipal corporation. There is an urgent need for developing and implementing a maintenance plan to keep the existing infrastructure in excellent shape for the benefit of the residents as well as an image of the City Beautiful. There is lots of work which is required to be done to beautify the Green Belts such as repairs and maintenance of fountains, cabins for the worker’s tools are rusted and need thorough cleaning and painting, beautiful steel structures created about 10 years ago have been completely damaged, need repairs and painting. MCC does create beautiful structures and marble plates, open Gym equipment; children play way systems, during inaugurations, etc. but simply forgets to provide maintenance and upkeep which is considered necessary for the Smart City.

Sateesh Dadwal, Chandigarh

Upskill gardeners

Chandigarh is a unique city where parks or green belts are within 100m of houses. Most parks are maintained by Residents Welfare Associations that are paid by the municipal corporation. The civic body should employ a team of experts and professional gardeners to monitor the progress and upskill the gardeners hired by RWAs at regular intervals. Allotment of funds versus expenditures should be audited periodically to ensure optimum use of the allotted money. To avoid extra burden on the municipal corporation , a small amount of money should be pooled from the RWAs funds to hire the expert professionals. Regular adequate treated water supply is provided to all parks .

Sqn Ldr Manjit Singh Johar (Retd), Chandigarh

Ensure cleanliness

Timely payments need to be made and those not paying should be charged extra. Regular maintenance checks need to be done so that it is known when the park need some extra care. People who are damaging them or caught tempering with the plants and other stuff in the park should be charged with a heavy penalty and be punished and reported as soon as possible. Identify unique attributes and try to preserve and secure them. Make an action plan. Involve everyone and try to get cameras installed to ensure double securities of the park. Install boards such as don’t pluck flowers and don’t play with mud so that they are clean always.

Ishita Nara

Expert takes

Use tertiary water

More tertiary water should be used. In addition to RWAs, public participation should be increased through involvement of nurseries, corporates, and industry for maintenance and development of parks.

CB Ojha, chief engineer, UT

Judicious mix of plants

There should be judicious mix of trees, shrubs and plants to make the parks and greenery more wholesome and beautiful.

Anuj Saini, member, director consultant, society for the maintenance and development of Rock Garden

Regular inspections

There must be some inspections to check if parks are maintained properly and whether the bills sanctioned are utilised or not.

Surinder Mohan, member, RWA , Sector 15

Regular financial assistance to RWAs

The government should provide financial assistance to RWAs on regular basis. Residents should also to keep their parks clean.

Balbir Singh Dhol, president, RWA, Sector 64, Mohali

Improve water supply

Authorities must release maintenance charges monthly and on time. The water connection must also be improved, especially in summers, when the tertiary treated water supply of the park is erratic.

Prabha Sharma, vice-president, Sector 41A RWA

Reader of the week

No smart city without green city

Despite being designated a ‘smart city’, the green cover in the City Beautiful is declining by the day due to the municipal corporation’s callous disregard. Undoubtedly, government efforts are underway to enhance greenery in the tricity. However, little attention is being paid to the maintenance of existing open spaces. Much to the chagrin of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), public parks have become a haunt of delinquent youth as well as drug addicts. Stray cattle and dogs add to the residents’ woes. In the present milieu, only a few neighborhood parks remain safe for children and local residents. It is imperative that MC officials earmark adequate funds for maintenance of the green belts. Gardeners who would be responsible for managing parks in association with RWAs should be deployed, as the latter are ill-equipped. Periodic police patrolling around green belts could help deter any nefarious activities in the region Together, let’s nurture nature so that we can make a better future.

Surbhi Negi, Panchkula