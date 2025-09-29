Realtor falls prey to ₹15-crore Gujarat land fraud, 1 booked

A city-based realtor has lodged a police complaint alleging he was duped of nearly ₹14.71 crore by a Ludhiana man on the pretext of investing in prime real estate in Gujarat’s ambitious Dholera Smart City project. The complainant, Gagandeep Singh of Mata Rani Mohalla, Khanna, who runs a real estate firm, accused Rajinder Kumar alias Doctor, a resident of Basant Vihar near Noorwala Road, Ludhiana, of orchestrating a massive fraud by promising high returns and government-approved land deals. Police say an investigation is underway and financial records and property registration documents are being verified.

According to the complaint filed at Dugri police station, Singh alleged that between 2018 and 2023, Rajinder Kumar induced him and his investors to invest in several land parcels in Dholera, Ahmedabad, under the pretext that both the central and Gujarat governments were jointly developing a Smart City project in the area.

Kumar allegedly assured Singh that his money was safe, promising a 2% monthly return for 50 months along with a 6% commission, and that the plots came with non-agricultural certificates, non-objection certificates, clear titles and RERA approvals. WhatsApp chats and documents were exchanged as “proof.”

The complainant stated that trusting Kumar, he not only invested his own funds but also collected money from other investors. Over the years, he transferred large sums to bank accounts provided by the accused and also handed over huge cash payments amounting to several crores at different locations in Ludhiana.

The accused allegedly facilitated multiple agreements for plots ranging from 100 square yards to over 21,000 square yards. At one stage, Kumar introduced Singh to another firm, Dholera 365, and claimed to have connections with influential groups.

While some registries of plots were shown via WhatsApp, subsequent verification with Gujarat revenue department revealed that the documents were forged and that the land parcels were actually registered in the names of third parties, including directors of private real estate companies.

The police investigation revealed that Rajinder Kumar allegedly collected crores in both cash and bank transfers, but delivered only a handful of registries, many of which turned out to be fake. In one instance, he allegedly fabricated documents showing the complainant himself as the seller.

When the complainant pressed for possession, mutation and demarcation of the properties in January 2024, Kumar allegedly stopped meeting him and diverted his calls to another accomplice. The complainant also alleged that Kumar posed as his business partner, prepared forged documents with fake signatures, and even attempted to intimidate him by sharing photographs with political leaders and influential figures.

Based on Gagandeep Singh’s complaint, the police have registered an FIR under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for cheating), and 471 (using forged documents as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code against Rajinder Kumar.

The total amount siphoned off is pegged at ₹14.71 crore, involving both Singh’s personal funds and those of his investors. ASI Amolak Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that the FIR has been registered following an investigation. He added that investigation is underway and further action will be taken after gathering financial records and verifying property registries in Gujarat.