Re-carpeted last October, 200-ft road develops potholes, cracks

The 2.2 km stretch of 200-feet road, connecting Phullanwal Chowk to Dhandra Road intersection near Jain Mandir, has developed potholes despite being recently re-carpeted at a cost of ₹10 crore. Officials said that the road was supposed to have three layers, the second of which was laid in last October. A third layer of re-carperting, initially scheduled for completion in May, has been pushed till September. (HT Photo)

They added that laying of the final layer was still pending. However, signs of wear and tear can be seen on the road before the work’s completion, raising concern among commuters and locals alike.

The final layer was scheduled to be laid May this year. However, the deadline was extended to September. Discussions about the road repair project were held with experts from the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), Roorkee, and Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC), along with Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) officials when the laying of the second layer was in process.

Locals have raised concern over the possibility of the use of “sub-standard material” in the re-carpeting work, which could have led to the damage. They also questioned the delay in laying the final layer.

An official, requesting anonymity, said, “There are some changes in the road design, causing the delay. Once the new design is received, we will start the work and complete the final layer. In the meantime, I will direct the contractor to fill the potholes to prevent inconvenience to the public.”

Kuldeep Khaira, a city resident, expressed concerns and said, “A vigilance inquiry should be conducted. This road, which was supposed to be fully recarpeted after many years, has developed potholes and cracks after the second layer. Proper material checks should be ensured to prevent the wastage of public money.”

For years, this road has been a site of frequent accidents due to dangerous potholes. The recent repairs were meant to address these safety issues, but the emerging potholes have renewed concerns.

Honey, a real estate agent working on the road, said, “The department should use public money wisely. This project has been ongoing since last year and the delay in laying the final layer is unacceptable. I request the state government to conduct an inquiry and ensure that officials take serious note of these issues to prevent the wastage of public funds.”