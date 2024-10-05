Recognise your power on ‘day of change’: Cong’s Vinesh to Haryana voters

Congress candidate and Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat urged people to recognise their power and exercise their franchise on Saturday in the Haryana assembly election, saying “it is the day of change”. Congress candidate from Julana Vinesh Phogat and her mother Premlata after casting their votes at a polling station at Balali village in Charkhi Dadri district on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Polling for all 90 assembly seats in Haryana began on Saturday morning amid tight security arrangements. Phogat is contesting from the Julana seat in Jind district on a Congress ticket.

After casting her vote at Balali in Charkhi Dadri district, Phogat said, “People of Haryana have huge expectations from the Congress. Everyone should come and cast their votes.”

Replying to a query, she said unemployment, drugs and women’s safety are some of the major issues facing the state.

“Today is the day of change, today is the day to awaken new hope. I appeal to the people of Haryana to come out of their homes and recognise their power,” Phogat said.

The Congress nominee also said that the people of Haryana are fed up with the 10-year rule of the BJP and accused the party of committing atrocities against farmers and wrestlers.

Her rival candidate from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), wrestler Kavita Dalal, also appealed to voters to exercise their franchise.

She claimed that people would be voting on the issues of unemployment, health and education, adding that everybody would play their role in Julana’s development.

Meanwhile, wrestler and Congress leader Bajrang Punia claimed that there is a Congress wave across Haryana. He said the party will win 60-70 of the 90 seats.

Punia’s wife Sangeeta Phogat said she voted for the first time on Saturday, exuding confidence that the Congress will form the government in Haryana.

Vinesh Phogat’s cousin and BJP leader Babita Phogat also urged people to vote. “Celebrate this festival of democracy by casting your vote,” the former wrestler said after voting in Charkhi Dadri.

She also sounded confident of the BJP forming the government with a full mandate on October 8, the counting day.