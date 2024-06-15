Reconsider power tariff hike: CICU to Punjab govt

Demanding the Punjab government to reduce electricity supply rates to industrial consumers by at least ₹1 per unit, the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) has condemned the hike in power tariff imposed by the state government from June 16. Notably, during the Sangat Darshan event in Ludhiana, the chief minister announced that efforts were being made to reduce electricity costs. (HT File)

CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja said, “On one side, the Punjab government purchased Goindwal Thermal Power Plant with a capacity of 120MW power generation and also managed cheap coal supply to thermal plants from Jharkhand Coal Mines, meanwhile, on the other side Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has announced to increase electricity prices.”

CICU general secretary Honey Sethi has requested the government to not only reconsider this price increase but also to focus on improving the quality of power supply, as frequent power cuts are also detrimental to industries.

Ahuja has expressed worries about how this increase could negatively impact industries, especially during what he refers to as crucial times. Notably, during the Sangat Darshan event in Ludhiana, the chief minister announced that efforts were being made to reduce electricity costs.

CICU holds awareness session on sustainability, carbon footprint

The CICU organised an awareness session on sustainability, focusing on carbon footprints and greenhouse gases reporting here on Saturday.

“The upcoming challenge for medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs) would be carbon footprint. Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change. Its overreaching goals are to hold global average temperature below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to limit temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels at present. Various Countries have given targets for Carbon control to Industries. Major exports from Punjab are to Europe and the USA. Many Countries are planning to impose import duty for goods from India if carbon is not within range,” said a CICU release.

The programme organised in collaboration with Intertek India Pvt Ltd covered various topics, including GHG protocol scope 1, 2 & 3 metrics, understanding carbon footprint, and a 5-step approach of identifying, verifying, reporting, analyses, and controlling. The session also addressed the concerns of industrialists regarding reducing carbon emissions to the lowest level.

In response to the concerns raised, CICU president formed a special committee consisting of members, such as JS Bhogal, Arshdeep Singh, Dr Sanjeev Katoch, Amrinder Kaur, and BR Pillai. The primary objective of this committee is to address the issue of carbon emissions originating from industrial operations.