Record 145 deaths in a day in Haryana

A record 145 people succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Haryana on Sunday while 13,322 new cases of infection were detected in the state.

The virus claimed 16 people each in Hisar and Karnal, 14 in Rohtak and 11 in Bhiwani. The number of active cases rose to 1,05,270 while 10,423 people recuperated. Around 1,441 critical Covid patients are undergoing treatment in government and private hospitals.

Gurugram district detected 3,609 fresh cases, Faridabad 1,755, Sonepat 934, Hisar 879, Ambala 316, Karnal 773, Panipat 794, Rohtak 525, Rewari 49, Panchkula 198, Kurukshetra 144, Yamunanagar 349, Sirsa 638, Mahendergarh 583, Bhiwani 428, Jhajjar 265, Palwal 101, Fatehabad 216, Kaithal 230, Jind 405, Nuh 99 and Charkhi Dadri district 32 cases. On Saturday, the state had recorded 125 fatalities and 13,588 new cases.

Vaccination camp for scribes

A special Covid vaccination camp will be organised at the MLA dispensary in Chandigarh for journalists, Haryana health minister Anil Vij said on Monday. The journalists must carry their Aadhaar Cards to get the jab.

He said vaccination of those aged between 18 and 44 years had started in all districts from May 2 in 200 centres. The health minister said around 1.1 crore people in the state fell in the age bracket. Additional chief secretary (health and family welfare) Rajeev Arora said 14,918 vaccine doses were administered to people in the 18-44 category across the state. The consolidated number of beneficiaries who have been administered vaccine doses till Sunday was 38.47 lakh.