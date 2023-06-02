Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh rings in June with coldest night in 13 years

Chandigarh rings in June with coldest night in 13 years

ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
Jun 02, 2023 01:51 AM IST

The minimum temperature in Chandigarh dropped from 21.8°C on Wednesday to 20°C on Thursday, 6.3 degrees below normal and lowest since 18.7°C on June 2, 2011

After the city recorded 30.3 mm rain on the last day of May, the minimum temperature on Thursday dropped to 20°C, lowest since 2011 as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) records.

Chandigarh’s maximum temperature rose from 25.9°C on Wednesday to 29.7°C on Thursday, still 9.5 degrees below normal. (Keshav Singh/HT)
The minimum temperature dropped from 21.8°C on Wednesday to 20°C on Thursday, 6.3 degrees below normal and lowest since 18.7°C on June 2, 2011.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “The dip in temperature was because of rain on Wednesday till late night. A Western Disturbance (WD) is active over the city currently, leading to cloudy weather on Thursday and its effect is likely to continue for the next few days.”

Light rain likely today

While there are chances of light rain on Friday, from Saturday onwards, the temperature is expected to start rising even as the skies will remain partly cloudy due to the present WD. More WDs are also expected later during the month.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature rose from 25.9°C on Wednesday to 29.7°C on Thursday, still 9.5 degrees below normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 30°C and 35°C, and the minimum temperature between 21°C and 23°C.

Friday, June 02, 2023
