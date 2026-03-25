Recruitment norms eased for pharmacy officers in Haryana

The cabinet gave nod to amendments in Haryana Health Department Pharmacists (Group-C) Service Rules, 1998, to address staff shortages. After the post of pharmacist was re-designated as pharmacy officer in 2021, the minimum qualification was upgraded to a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy along with a mandatory six-month training requirement in hospital-based pharmacy services. The pay level for pharmacy officers was updated from FPL-6 to FPL-6A, with a revised basic pay of ₹39,900. (HT Photo for representation)

“However, the stricter criteria resulted in a limited pool of eligible candidates, leading to vacancies in government hospitals and dispensaries,” the spokesperson said. “To address this issue, the cabinet approved the removal of the mandatory six-month training requirement from the service rules. This step is expected to significantly widen the pool of eligible candidates and facilitate faster recruitment.”

The cabinet approved a change in the recruitment ratio for the post of pharmacy officer. The share of direct recruitment increased from 75% to 95%, while the quota for promotion was reduced from 25% to 5%. The pay level for pharmacy officers was updated from FPL-6 to FPL-6A, with a revised basic pay of ₹39,900.

Revised norms for operation theatre assistants

The cabinet also gave nod to amend recruitment rules for Operation Theatre Assistant (OTA). Under the amended rules, candidates for direct recruitment will now be required to have Class 12 with science (physics, chemistry, and biology/mathematics) along with a bachelor’s degree in medical technology (operation theatre/anesthesia) from a recognised institution or university.

Provisions relating to knowledge of Hindi or Sanskrit have also been retained. The amendments also rationalise eligibility conditions for appointments through promotion and deputation. For promotion, candidates must have Class 12 with science and at least five years of experience as a Group-D employee in the operation theatre of a government health institution.