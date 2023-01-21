Recruitment of assistant professors in Haryana colleges to begin soon

The Haryana government is geared up to start the recruitment of college-cadre assistant professors and the higher education department has been directed to send a requisition to the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

Presiding over the meeting of the Haryana state higher education council, Khattar underlined the need of increasing the interest of children in the self-finance courses being run in the universities.

Higher education minister Mool Chand Sharma and chairman of the Haryana state higher education council Prof BK Kuthiala were also present at the meeting.

The chief minister said that the universities should introduce employment-oriented courses to the youth. He directed that a detailed study of general courses being run by the universities, self-financing courses, subject-wise and course-wise faculty-student ratio, etc., should be done.

“A team should be formed which would visit the universities and report on all these points,” Khattar said, directing to settle the matter of promotion, childcare leave, study leave or other matters related to teachers in a fixed timeframe.

It was also decided in the meeting that on the lines of the awards given to the school teachers, meritorious college and university teachers will also be awarded.

Besides, it was also decided to implement an online modular training programme (online content production and teaching method) for teachers of universities and colleges to enhance the quality of education level. This training module has been prepared by Shri Vishwakarma Skill University.

In order to achieve the goals of the New Education Policy, the state government has set a target to implement NEP-2020 completely in the state by 2025, said Khattar.