Red alert sounded in Himachal for February 19

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall, snow and thunderstorms accompanied with hail and gusty winds on Monday and Tuesday in parts of Himachal Pradesh. Tourists enjoy skiing in the snow-covered Solang Valley, Himachal.yy (ANI)

Weather office has also issued a red alert in higher reaches for February 19 as a precaution for Monday with heavy to very heavy rain or snowfall and thunderstorms accompanied with hail, gusty wind speed 40-50 kmph and lighting at isolated places. Light snowfall occurred at isolated places over the state during the last 24 hours.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

IMD’s Shimla centre also issued an orange alert on Sunday. It also issued a yellow warning of heavy rain/snow and thunderstorm accompanied by gusty wind and lighting at isolated places on February 20 and 21, and predicted heavy rainfall at most places in lower hills and rain and snow in mid and higher ranges as a fresh western disturbance is hit the western Himalayan region from Saturday night.

IMD Shimla director Surendar Paul, said the weather will improve from February 21, but isolated rainfall may continue after that as well.

Minimum temperature is likely to remain normal to below normal while maximum temperature is likely to remain below normal for next five days.

On Sunday, the day temperature breached the 20-degree mark at some places — 20.2° C and Dhaulakuan recorded a high of 22.3° C and followed by Una with 22.2° C and 20.2° C recorded at Bilaspur.