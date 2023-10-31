Red entry in land records may create visa hassles, says Patiala admn, farmers irked

The Patiala administration has issued an advisory to farmers to abstain from stubble burning, stating that it could result in red entries in their land records, which, in turn, may create visa hassles for their kin. If farmers fail to pay the fine imposed by the government for burning paddy stubble, their children may face difficulties in getting a visa as a ‘no-dues’ certificate won’t be issued by the administration, Patiala deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney had said. (HT File)

Patiala deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney, during a recent media interaction, had stated, “If farmers fail to pay the fine imposed by the government for burning paddy stubble, their children may face difficulties in getting a visa as a ‘no-dues’ certificate won’t be issued by the administration. Therefore, we have asked ILETS centres also to advise students to ask their parents not to shun stubble burning.”

The advisory has not gone down well with farmers who said that instead of providing alternatives such as in-situ machinery to them, the administration was resorting to hostile policies to curb farm fire incidents.

Jagmohan Singh, general secretary, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Dakunda, said, “Our children have nothing to do with our actions. Moreover, why should we be punished when we have to burn paddy residue out of compulsion” He also condemned the district administration’s decision to cancel the arms licence of farmers who had set stubble afire.

Another farmer union leader, Dr Darshanpal Singh said they would hold a strong protest against the district administration if any hurdles are created for them. “We also don’t want to burn the stubble, but have no option as there is a shortage in the number of stubble management machines. We strongly oppose this diktat of the administration.”

On her part, DC Sawhney said,”My statement has been misconstrued. The intention behind the statement was that they (farmers) should not face any problem in visa or in the evaluation of land records. I never said that their visa applications will be stalled.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON