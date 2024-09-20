Menu Explore
Refused money for drugs, man stabs neighbour in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 20, 2024 09:24 AM IST

According to the complainant, Mohit, he was walking in the park in front of his home around 2.30 pm on Monday, when his neighbour Prem approached him, demanding money for drugs

A man was booked for stabbing his 22-year-old neighbour with a knife in Dadumajra Colony after being refused money to buy drugs, police said on Thursday.

The victim mentioned that despite being discharged, he had been unwell for the past few days and filed a police complaint after recovering. (iStock)
The victim mentioned that despite being discharged, he had been unwell for the past few days and filed a police complaint after recovering. (iStock)

According to the complainant, Mohit, he was walking in the park in front of his home around 2.30 pm on Monday, when his neighbour Prem approached him, demanding money for drugs.

When he refused, Prem blocked his way, pulled out a knife and stabbed him, causing him to fall. Prem further assaulted him by kicking and punching him, and threatened to kill him before fleeing the scene, Mohit alleged.

Mohit’s family members rushed him to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where he was treated for his injuries and later discharged. The victim mentioned that despite being discharged, he had been unwell for the past few days and filed a police complaint after recovering.

Based on his complaint, police lodged an FIR against Prem under Sections 115 (2), 118 (1), 126 (1) and 351 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Maloya police station. Further investigation is underway to arrest the accused.

Follow Us On