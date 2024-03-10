Regular eye check-up can help detect, manage glaucoma in early stages, say PGIMER experts

With 9% increase in newly registered glaucoma patients at PGIMER in 2023-24, experts say regular eye check-ups can help detect and manage it in early stages. Beyond the age of 40, individuals, particularly high myopes, diabetics, and those with a positive family history, face a higher risk of developing glaucoma. (HT)

The Advanced Eye Centre, PGIMER, recorded an increase in glaucoma patients with 4,352 newly registered patients and 25,452 follow-up cases from April 2023 to February 2024. This marks a surge compared to the previous year’s figures of 3,965 newly registered and 24,850 cases in 2022-2023.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Glaucoma, associated with factors such as increased eye pressure, is characterised by optic nerve damage leading to irreversible blindness. Often asymptomatic until the moderate to advanced stages, early recognition and treatment are crucial in preventing progression. Beyond the age of 40, individuals, particularly high myopes, diabetics, and those with a positive family history, face a higher risk of developing glaucoma.

Globally, the leading causes of vision impairment and blindness are refractive errors, cataract, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration.

According to head of the Ophthalmology department at PGIMER, S S Pandav, glaucoma is linked to various risk factors. One factor you can control is high eye pressure. It causes harm to the optic nerve, leading to permanent blindness. Regular eye check-ups help detect and manage it early.

Adding further he said, “Raising awareness about Glaucoma just once a year isn’t sufficient given its potential to cause blindness. We need continuous efforts.”

Over 40 million individuals at risk

India bears a substantial burden of glaucoma patients, with approximately 80 million affected globally. Sadly, nearly half are unaware and may lack access to essential care. The country hosts around 40 million individuals with glaucoma or at risk, and an alarming 11.2 million Indians suffer from the disease, resulting in 1.1 million cases of blindness, including children.

Advanced Eye Centre PGIMER, as a tertiary centre, actively organises and participates in continuing medical education (CME) activities for ophthalmologists in the northern region. These initiatives enhance early diagnosis and timely referrals.

Awareness march in city today

In an effort to draw public attention to glaucoma, a silent yet prevalent vision-threatening condition, Chandigarh is gearing up for a Glaucoma Awareness Walk scheduled on March 10. This initiative aims to enhance understanding and knowledge about glaucoma, recognised as a leading cause of irreversible blindness in India. Health professionals, representatives from various organisations, and patients from the tricity areas are anticipated to participate.