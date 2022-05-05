Regularisation of jobs: Employees’ union submit memorandum with Ludhiana MC chief
Municipal Karamchari Dal — municipal employees’ association — on Wednesday submitted a memorandum over their long-pending demand regarding regularisation of contractual staff with municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pardeep Sabbarwal at the MC’s Zone A office..
The other demands of the employees’ union included payment of EPF installments, dues etc. They also demanded that the employees who have been working on contractual basis in the MC suvidha kendras should be employed at DC rate of the district until the government regularises their jobs.
The employees said the previous Congress government had also issued notification to regularise over 2,800 contractual employees, but the government is yet to implement the same at ground level.
Chairperson of the union Vijay Danav and president Yashpal Chaudhary said they will be forced to raise an agitation, if the authorities fail to fulfil employees’ demands
Earlier, another MC employees’ union: Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee, had also submitted a memorandum with Sabbarwal seeking regularisation of employees.
Sabbarwal said the matter is being taken up at the government level.
Loudspeaker row: Around 2,300 MNS workers detained
Mumbai: Maharashtra police has launched a statewide crackdown and detained around 2,300 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers as preventive action and 7,000 persons across the state were served notices under Section 149 of the CrPc to prevent them from creating law and order issues. The police also booked 600 people under Sections 68 and 69 of the Maharashtra Police Act. The police received over 2,000 applications from mosques seeking permission for use of loudspeakers at Masjids.
Congress demands dismissal of two Karnataka ministers over PSI row
Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah demanded the dismissal of two ministers from the Karnataka cabinet for their alleged involvement in the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment exam scandal on Wednesday. Siddaramaiah further said that more scams were coming out against the Basavaraj Bommai government every day and demanded that home minister Araga Jnanendra and Nayaran be removed from the cabinet, adding to the growing pile of allegations against the BJP-rule in Karnataka.
Kumaraswamy alleges police exposed itself in PSI exam case
Former chief minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy, on Wednesday, said that the Police Sub-Inspector examination scam, which has caught the attention of the entire country, has been exposed by the police department itself. Speaking to the media persons at Channapatna, he said, “Information has been leaked from the police department itself. The investigation is linked to the developments that followed the murder in Bangalore's Chamarajapet.”
ATREE chief Bawa elected to US Academy of Sciences
India-born conservation biologist Dr Kamal Bawa, who is also president of the Bengaluru-based Ashoka Trust for Research and Ecology and Environment, has been elected to the US National Academy of Sciences yesterday, according to a statement by ATREE. Dr Bawa is also an elected fellow of the Royal Society (London) and the American Philosophical Society.
Amit Shah will let me know about cabinet expansion or reshuffle: Karnataka CM
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said Union home minister Amit Shah will communicate to him on BJP central leadership's decision about expansion or reshuffle of the state cabinet. Shah was in the city on Tuesday, during which he took part in various events, and attended lunch at Bommai's official residence where he was closeted with select state BJP leaders. Several top BJP leaders have denied speculations about Bommai's replacement.
