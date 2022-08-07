Regularisation row: Ludhiana MC House committee starts verification of councillors’ lists
Members of the committee formed by the municipal corporation general House on Saturday started verifying lists provided by councillors of civic body staffers (sewermen and sweepers) working in their respective wards.
The panel was formed amid the row over alleged inclusion of dead, non-existent employees in the list of contractual employees to be regularised by MC which was presented during the last House meeting on July 25.
Details of over 600 employees in areas under Zones A, B and D were verified on the first day by the panel, which includes councillors Jai Prakash and Gagandeep Singh Sunny Bhalla and other MC officials.
Prakash, Bhalla and zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon said it was found that around half a dozen employees were not working in their designated department and their details will be verified again. They said some sewermen and sweepers have been working in the MC offices as clerks and helpers.
The committee members stated that the staff can be deputed on office duty, but their details have to be confirmed.
Prakash stated that the lists which were tabled during the general House meeting are being scrutinised by joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, while the councillors’ lists are being verified by them. After this, both lists will be cross-checked and the final lists will be tabled in the next general House meeting so that a final call can be taken.
Unique Raksha Bandhan: AU prof leads mission to save environment by tying rakhi to trees
The festival of Rakhsha Bandhan may still be a few days away but the former garden in-charge and a senior faculty member of Allahabad University's department of Botany prof NB Singh and prof Singh's students celebrated the festival on Saturday in a unique way. Giving a message of protecting the environment, the group led by prof Singh tied rakhis to a number of trees and promised to protect them.
Satyendar Jain withdraws bail plea after hospital release, wife gets interim bail
Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday withdrew his interim bail application filed on health grounds in connection with a money laundering case, after his counsel informed a city court of his discharge from Lok Nayak hospital, where he was admitted since July 8. Special judge Geetanjali Goel allowed the withdrawal, even as she granted interim bail to the minister's wife Poonam Jain.
India, Spain and Latin America: AMU symposium discusses areas of co-operation
Foreign diplomats and faculty members of the Aligarh Muslim University discussed the language, culture and arts that bind India, Spain and Latin American countries in spirit despite being continents apart. They had come together for the symposium of the Department of Foreign Languages, Faculty of International Studies on 'Socio-Culture Relationship between India, Spain and Latin America' organised on Friday.
Ludhiana: Missing 12-year-old boy found murdered in gutter of abandoned building
A 12-year-old boy, who was missing for the past two days, was found murdered in the gutter of an abandoned building in Machhiwara Bypass on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Harsh of Ambedkar Colony, Samrala. Police found a piece of cloth wrapped around the boy's face and he had multiple injuries. Samrala police have sent the body to the civil hospital for postmortem and lodged a murder case against unidentified assailants.
Blast case solved with arrest of two JKGF operatives in Ramban
With the arrest of two terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed to have solved the case of grenade attack on Ind police post in Ramban district on August 2, wherein two policemen were injured, officials said. An FIR was registered under sections 307, 120-B, 121 of the IPC and 4/5 of the Explosives Act at the Gool police station and investigations were taken up.
