Rejig in local health department

The local health department saw a major reshuffling in the state-level transfers announced on Friday. (HT File)

Dr Pradeep Kumar, Civil Surgeon Maler Kotla, has been appointed the new Civil Surgeon Ludhiana in the health department transfers on Friday.

Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh, Civil Surgeon Ludhiana has been promoted to Deputy Director, Health and Family Welfare Department. Dr Harpreet Singh will be appointed the new SMO at the Civil Hospital.

Dr Mandeep Kaur Sidhu, SMO Civil Hospital, has been posted to CHC, Sidhwan Bet.

District Health Officer, Dr Ripudaman, has been transferred to CHC, Kot Ise Khan, Moga.