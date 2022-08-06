Release pending GST reimbursement worth ₹ 4 crore to SGPC: RS MP Sahney to Centre
: Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Friday demanded the Centre to release all the pending GST reimbursements amounting to ₹ 4 crores to the SGPC.
The Centre had imposed GST on purchase of langar items for the Golden Temple and other gurdwaras. After opposition from Sikh bodies, the Union government introduced ‘Sewa Bhoj Yojana’, a scheme under which the government provided to refund GST charged on purchase of items for langar.
Sahney raised the matter during the zero hour of the parliament.
He stated that ministry of finance and central board of indirect taxes and customs have clarified that there will be no GST applicable to the Sarais even outside gurdwara premises owned by the SGPC and other religious institutions, charitable trusts and societies.
He also said that these sarais can be outside the boundary wall of gurdwaras in the surrounding areas.
Sahney said that he spoke to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and informed him that Sarais managed by SGPC need not pay any GST. Sahney thanked finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for clarifying the issue of GST on sarais.
-
Now, eligible citizens to have four opportunities a year to register as voter: CEO Raju
Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Dr S Karuna Raju on Friday said that citizens attaining the age of 18 years after January 1 will now get four opportunities a year to register as a voter. Raju, along with additional CEO, Punjab, B Srinivasan, said that the process of collection of Aadhar number of registered electors on a voluntary basis has begun.
-
Five held for Karnal man’s murder
The detective staff of Karnal police claimed to have solved a blind murder case of a 36-year-old man whose body was recovered from a canal in Delhi on July 29. Police have arrested five accused who have been identified as Vishal, Rahul and Sawan of Karnal and Vinay and Ajay of Panipat district. In-charge of detective staff, Harjinder Singh said the accused would be produced before the court to seek remand.
-
Explosives recovered Kurukshetra: Tarn Taran-based accused sent to 11-day police remand
The main accused in the recovery of 1.30kg explosives from the fields near a hotel on national highway 44 close to Shahbad town of Kurukshetra district has been sent to 11-day police remand for further questioning. Kurukshetra additional superintendent of police Karan Goel said the accused Shamsher Singh of Tarn Taran district of Punjab was produced in the court on Friday and sent to the police remand till August 16.
-
INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala takes out protest march over pension scheme
Two days after former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala secured bail in a disproportionate assets case, the Indian National Lok Dal supremo on Friday led a protest march in Jhajjar, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party- Jannayak Janta Party government of snapping security pension of the elderly by 'imposing several terms and conditions'.
-
Punjab asks Ludhiana civil surgeon’s office for pending bills under Ayushman Bharat Yojana
Initiating the process to clear dues under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the Punjab government on Friday asked the civil surgeon's office to send the pending bills for treatment carried out at empanelled government and private hospitals in Ludhiana. While confirming this, civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said while government hospitals are yet to receive payment of ₹3 crore under the scheme, private hospitals are owed around ₹7 crore.
