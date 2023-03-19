Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Renovated yellow metal plates to add to Golden Temple’s sheen

Renovated yellow metal plates to add to Golden Temple’s sheen

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Mar 19, 2023 09:33 PM IST

As part of the maintenance sewa (voluntary service) of golden plates and minakari (inset work of painting), repaired golden plates started to be refitted inside the sanctum sanctorum of Harmandar Sahib.

As part of the maintenance sewa (voluntary service) of golden plates and minakari (inset work of painting), repaired golden plates started to be refitted inside the sanctum sanctorum of Harmandar Sahib.

The service was handed over by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha , Birmingham, UK, which carried out the necessary repair work. (HT Photo)
The service was handed over by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha , Birmingham, UK, which carried out the necessary repair work. (HT Photo)

The sewa was handed over by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha (GNNSJ), Birmingham, UK, which carried out the necessary repair work.

After ardas (Sikh prayer), head granthi of Harmandar Sahib, Giani Jagtar Singh, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami, SGPC members Paramjit Singh Khalsa, Rajinder Singh Mehta, Bhagwant Singh Sialka, head of UK based organisaton Bhai Mohinder Singh and SGPC secretary Partap Singh arrived at Sikh shrine with golden plates and started fitting them.

Dhami said the existing golden plates are affected due to moisture, which are being prepared/repaired and re-fitted as before. Similarly, the work of maintaining the minakari is also being done. He said during this sewa, the work has been done meticulously by recording video of the minakari and golden plates. He appreciated the services rendered by Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out