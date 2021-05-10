Renowned landscapist Hardial Singh Johl passes away at 90

Renowned landscapist and former head of Chandigarh’s landscaping wing Hardial Singh Johl passed away due to health issues at his home here on Sunday. He was 90 years old.

Johl is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. He had worked under MS Randhawa, the first chief commissioner of Chandigarh, to create the UT’s landscape. He received his masters degree from Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana (formerly Punjab College of Agriculture) in 1955.

Johl started his career as a landscape designer at the famous Mughal Gardens at Pinjore and worked in Chandigarh for over two decades where he revitalised the landscape of the city. He also worked for the Punjab government as head of the landscape circle.

His son, Ajaipal Johl, an architect, said, “He landscaped the city of Chandigarh and also designed the Rose Garden. He has a lot of achievements. He was the finest father anyone could have. He taught us how to play golf and everything we are now is because of him.”

Johl has also served as landscape advisor to the Punjab Urban Development Authority and developed the urban estates of Mohali, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala and Bathinda. His master projects include the Punjabi University campus in Patiala and Silver City in Zirakpur.