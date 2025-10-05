Repeated jailbreaks point to systemic breakdown: Haryana human rights panel

Expressing “grave concern” over repeated jailbreaks at Ambala central jail, the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has directed director general (DG) prisons to conduct a thorough inquiry into “systemic lapses that led to the jailbreaks” and submit a detailed report by November 20. Taking suo motu cognizance of a news report highlighting how an undertrial, Ajay Kumar, a Bihar resident accused in a POCSO case registered by Panchkula police in March 2024, escaped from Ambala Central Jail on September 28, 2025, the Commission noted the gravity of the incident.

The HHRC has stated that the recurring jailbreaks point to a serious failure of prison authorities to discharge their statutory duties under Jail Rules and that such negligence not only endangers the lives and rights of undertrial prisoners but also poses a threat to public safety and order.

Taking suo motu cognizance of a news report highlighting how an undertrial, Ajay Kumar, a Bihar resident accused in a POCSO case registered by Panchkula police in March 2024, escaped from Ambala Central Jail on September 28, 2025, the Commission noted the gravity of the incident.

The escape was carried out by climbing an 18-foot electricity pole and using overhead power cables, aided by a power outage within the jail. The HHRC said this was the second such escape in two months, the first involving an undertrial named Sukhbir from Uttar Pradesh in August 2025.

“These lapses reflect a systemic breakdown in supervision, security and accountability, undermining public trust in the custodial system and highlighting the urgent need for vigilance and responsible management of prison infrastructure,” reads the October 1 order of the HHRC’s full bench headed by chairperson justice (retd) Lalit Batra.

Citing official reports, the HHRC said Ajay Kumar had been assigned work in the jail factory and was found missing during the routine afternoon count. CCTV footage confirmed that he scaled a wall near the factory and used the electricity pole and overhead cables to flee. Ambala jail superintendent Satvinder Godara confirmed the escape, stating that two jail officials have been suspended and chargesheets have been recommended against others for dereliction of duty.

Despite ongoing search operations by multiple police teams the escaped undertrial remains at large, as does the earlier escapee Sukhbir, reflecting systemic weaknesses in the jail’s safety protocols, the rights body said.

“The reported incidents constitute a clear breach of the protocols of Jail Rules which govern the custody, security, and management of prisoners,” the HHRC order says, directing the jail authorities that monitoring and review of CCTV footage must be implemented in letter and spirit across all jails in Haryana, ensuring effective surveillance in every jail in the state.

“The repeated jailbreaks indicate gross negligence and non­ compliance with the mandated safety measures, including monitoring of high-risk prisoners, ensuring perimeter and electrical safety and strict adherence to standard operating procedures for inmate counts and surveillance.”

The panel has directed the DG prisons to conduct a thorough inquiry into systemic lapses that led to the recent jailbreaks and strengthen security infrastructure, including surveillance, perimeter checks, electrical safety measures and routine inmate counts.

The DG prisons has been asked to ensure strict accountability of the jail officers and officials responsible for custody failures through appropriate disciplinary proceedings.