Report Chinese string sellers, get rewarded: PPCB

In compliance with the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) directives, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has issued instructions to curb the sale and trade of banned Chinese kite strings, urging city residents to report any individual or shop involved in the sale or distribution of hazardous threads.

The PPCB has announced a reward of ₹25,000 for informers who provide credible information about violators. Assuring confidentiality, the board emphasised that the name of the informer would not be disclosed under any circumstances. Residents can report such activities by calling the toll-free number provided by the PPCB.

The Salem Tabri and the Division number 3 police have filed FIRs against two vendors selling Chinese string. Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 15 Environment (P) Act, 1986, and Sections 39, 51 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

PPCB chief engineer RK Rattra said, “This has been started all across the state. We have caught a person and handed him over to the police. A case has beeen registered against that vendor.”

Chinese kite strings, commonly known as nylon or synthetic threads, pose severe risks to both human beings and animals. These strings are coated with materials, such as glass or metal, making them sharp and dangerous. They have been responsible for numerous injuries and fatalities, especially during kite-flying festivals. Additionally, they cause environmental harm as they are non-biodegradable.

A senior PPCB official said, “We are taking the issue very seriously. The use of Chinese strings is a violation of environmental laws and a threat to public safety. Strict action will be taken against those found selling or using these strings.”

Residents have welcomed the initiative, with many expressing relief over the increased vigilance. Social activists and environmentalists have also lauded the PPCB’s decision to incentivise reporting, as it encourages community participation in tackling the issue.