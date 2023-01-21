Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Republic Day celebrations to be held at 75 places in Haryana

Republic Day celebrations to be held at 75 places in Haryana

An official spokesperson said the Republic Day celebrations will be organised at 75 locations in Haryana coinciding with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya will unfurl the National Flag at Thanesar

The Republic Day celebrations will be organised at 75 locations in Haryana coinciding with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an official spokesperson said. Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya will unfurl the National Flag at Thanesar, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar at Jagadhri, deputy CM Dushyant Chautala at Hisar and Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta at Panchkula. ‘At Home’ programme will be organised at Raj Bhavan, Chandigarh.

High-powered panel approves purchase worth over 92 crore

Chandigarh : The high-powered purchase committee (HPPC) of Haryana on Saturday accorded approval to different departments for purchasing items costing more than 92 crore. A total eight agendas of irrigation, police, transport, HARTRON, and Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited were tabled in the meeting and five agendas were approved, said chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar who chaired the meeting of the panel. Transport minister Mool Chand Sharma, energy minister Ranjit Singh and minister of state for labour and employment Anoop Dhanak were also present in the meeting. The chief minister said about 3 crore has been saved by fixing the rates of these purchases after negotiation with various companies.

