Republic Day celebrations to be held at 75 places in Haryana
The Republic Day celebrations will be organised at 75 locations in Haryana coinciding with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an official spokesperson said. Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya will unfurl the National Flag at Thanesar, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar at Jagadhri, deputy CM Dushyant Chautala at Hisar and Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta at Panchkula. ‘At Home’ programme will be organised at Raj Bhavan, Chandigarh.
