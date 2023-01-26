Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Republic Day: Haryana IG Dhillon gets President Police Medal for distinguished service

Republic Day: Haryana IG Dhillon gets President Police Medal for distinguished service

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 01:22 AM IST

14 Haryana Police personnel have been awarded medals for distinguished and meritorious service on occasion of Republic Day, an official spokesperson said. While Haryana IG Dhillon will receive President’s Police Medal for distinguished service, 13 others will get the Police Medal for meritorious service

A Haryana police spokesperson said Amitabh Singh Dhillon, inspector general of police (IG-modernisation) will be awarded President’s Police Medal for distinguished service. At least 14 Haryana Police personnel have been awarded medals for distinguished and meritorious service on the occasion of Republic Day, an official spokesperson said. (HT Photo)
A Haryana police spokesperson said Amitabh Singh Dhillon, inspector general of police (IG-modernisation) will be awarded President’s Police Medal for distinguished service. At least 14 Haryana Police personnel have been awarded medals for distinguished and meritorious service on the occasion of Republic Day, an official spokesperson said. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

At least 14 Haryana Police personnel have been awarded medals for distinguished and meritorious service on the occasion of Republic Day, an official spokesperson said. While one officer will receive the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service, 13 others will get the Police Medal for meritorious service.

A Haryana police spokesperson said Amitabh Singh Dhillon, inspector general of police (IG-modernisation) will be awarded President’s Police Medal for distinguished service.

Those who will be decorated with Police Medal for meritorious service are Satender Kumar Gupta (IG-Karnal Range); B Sateesh Balan (IG-STF); Virender Kumar Vij (DCP-East Gurugram); Surender Singh, (DSP-CID- Delhi); Raj Kumar Ranga (ACP-Panchkula); Hari Kishan (inspector-State Crime Branch); Ramesh Kumar sub-inspector (SI-Ambala); Dinesh Singh (SI -IRB Bhondsi Gurugram); Naresh Kumar (SI-Rohtak); Devender Kumar (ASI -Panipat); Ram Pal (EASI-CID, Chandigarh); Sajjan Kumar (ORP ASI Hisar) and Sunil Kumar (head constable, Panchkula.)

Congratulating the medal recipients, the director general of police (DGP), Haryana, PK Agrawal said, “It is a moment of pride for the entire police force that our 14 police officers/officials have been chosen to be decorated with such a prestigious honour.” Recognition of their exemplary services at the national level would further boost their morale as well as that of others in the state police force, the DGP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out