Reshuffle in Chandigarh administration: 14 officers shifted

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Chandigarh administration shifted 14 bureaucrats across key departments on Tuesday. As per the orders, Akhil Kumar (DANICS) has been appointed additional secretary (establishment) and given charge of the house allotment committee and the food and supplies department. Amit Kumar (DANICS) will handle coordination, home/protocol, environment, and technical education. (HT File)

The orders, issued by the personnel department with the approval of UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, come into effect following the joining of newly appointed officers.

As per the orders, Akhil Kumar (DANICS) has been appointed additional secretary (establishment) and given charge of the house allotment committee and the food and supplies department. Amit Kumar (DANICS) will handle coordination, home/protocol, environment, and technical education.

Pradhuman Singh (HCS) has been assigned excise and taxation, industries, and RERA, while Radhika Singh (HCS) will oversee higher education, social welfare, and women and child development.

Saurabh Kumar Arora (PCS) has been given charge of sports, excise, AYUSH, and election-related work. Nitish Singla (PCS) will look after school education, the transport authority, and science and technology. Avikesh Gupta (PCS) has been posted in transport, IT, and urban planning.

Balbir Raj Singh (PCS) will handle jails and municipal corporation-related work, while Palika Arora (PCS) has been assigned technical education, cooperation, and skill development. Inderjit (HCS) will oversee the municipal corporation and smart city projects.

Pavitar Singh (PCS) has been appointed SDM (East), while Naveen (DANICS) will handle agriculture, animal husbandry, tourism, and CITCO. Khushpreet Kaur (DANICS) has been appointed SDM (Central) along with other administrative responsibilities. Rajiv Tiwari (DCF&A) will oversee public relations, agricultural marketing, and hospitality.