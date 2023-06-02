Resolve complaints under ‘Jan Samvad’ expeditiously: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the objective of holding ‘jan samvad’ is to ensure that people don’t have to run from pillar to post to solve their problems and directed the officers to quickly deal with complaints, demands and recommendations originating from the ‘Jan Samvad’ programme. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the objective of holding ‘jan samvad’ is to ensure that people don’t have to run from pillar to post to solve their problems and directed the officers to quickly deal with complaints, demands and recommendations originating from the ‘Jan Samvad’ programme. (HT File)

“Every officer should ensure that the complainant does not have to run from pillar to post...It is to achieve this objective only that jan samvad has been started,” said Khattar while chairing a meeting with the administrative secretaries of different departments here.

He directed the officers to “seriously consider the complaints, demands, and recommendations received in writing” from the public during the jan samvad programme and ensure “quick redressal” of every complaint.

The CM reviewed the status of grievances received on the jan samvad portal and directed the administrative secretaries to check the jan samvad portal every seven days and review how many complaints registered under their departments have been resolved.

The jan samvad is a recent initiative of Khattar during which he visits villages and directly connect with the people to know their grievances. So far 7,200 complaints and demands have been registered on the jan samvad portal and forwarded to administrative secretaries concerned for necessary action.