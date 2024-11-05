Resolve meter rent issue within 7 days: Consumer forum to UT electricity department

The Consumer Grievances Redressal Forum (CGRF) has directed the UT Engineering Department to redress the complaint filed by the Indian Citizens’ Forum (ICF) pertaining to meter rent, within seven days. The Indian Citizens’ Forum (ICF) lodged a complaint with the CGRF against charging of meter rent by the UT electricity department despite directions of the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC). (HT File Photo)

In case the complaint is not redressed, the forum has directed the department to file a para wise reply/objection within 15 days.

The Indian Citizens’ Forum (ICF) lodged a complaint with the CGRF against charging of meter rent by the UT electricity department despite directions of the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC).

The forum demanded refund of wrongly charged rental amount from consumers in the city and to stop further charging it in future bills, as per tariff orders dated March 30, 2023 for 2023-2024; and July 25, 2024 for 2024-25, the JERC had abolished the meter rents from April 2023 onwards.

Forum president SK Nayar said a few consumers had approached them to take up the issue with the concerned authority as they have already submitted their individual complaint to the concerned sub-division as well for the refund of wrongly charged rental amount and to stop further charging.

Forum secretary Narinder Sharma said they have taken up the matter with the authorities for resolving their complaints but the needful was not done. Hence, a complaint was filed with the CGRF in the large interest of consumers of the electricity department.

The forum demanded stopping of meter rents from all consumers of with immediate effect and refund of wrongly recovered amount with interest to all such consumers.