Resounding victory for Punjab, says CM Mann on PU senate poll schedule approval

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday termed the approval of the schedule for Panjab University's senate elections as a resounding victory for the state.

In a post on X, Mann said the institution is not just a university, but the heritage of Punjab and lauded the teachers, students, and faculty members for withstanding “immense pressure” and not letting their “spirit break” during the month-long agitation.

“The students, teachers, faculty members, and all Punjabis deserve congratulations. They continued to struggle, and ultimately, their struggle paid off,” he said.

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, who is also the chancellor of Panjab University, on Thursday approved the schedule of its senate election. According to the proposed schedule, the election will be conducted between September 9 and October 4 next year.

“I am directed to convey that the Vice-President of India and chancellor of Panjab University has approved the schedule of senate elections as proposed in the aforementioned letter,” read the communication from the V-P’s office to PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig, who had written to him, seeking approval for the poll schedule.

The development came amid vociferous protests that demanded the announcement of the schedule for the senate poll that has not been held for more than a year.

The protesters hailed the announcement as a “victory of their struggle”.

The initial phase of the protest was launched against the Centre’s decision to restructure Panjab University’s governing bodies, the senate and the syndicate.

On November 7, however, the Union ministry of education withdrew its October 28 notification for changing the constitution and composition of the bodies, following pressure from political leaders and protesting students.

The protesters refused to end their agitation, saying they would do so only if a schedule for the election is announced.

Political parties from Punjab, including the Aam Aadmi Party, the Shiromani Akali Dal, and farmers and religious bodies, backed the agitation.