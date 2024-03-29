Restrict BJP from putting down electoral roots in Punjab: Sukhbir

SINGO (BATHINDA) The statement came two days after the BJP decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections on its own in Punjab, putting to rest speculation of a tie-up with the SAD. (HTphoto)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday appealed to party sympathisers to restrict the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from putting down electoral roots in Punjab even as he slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for its “failure” to curb drug trade, organised crimes, and diluting various welfare schemes introduced by the SAD regime in the past.

The statement came two days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections on its own in Punjab, putting to rest speculation of a tie-up with the SAD.

The SAD chief tied to resurrect its core strength, the ‘panth’ and peasantry, as the party’s “Punjab Bachao Yatra” entered the historic town of Talwandi Sabo, which is a part of Bathinda parliamentary constituency. He was accompanied by his wife and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Sukhbir’s speeches were repetitive and short at all gatherings where he did not step down from the SUV. Holding a “khunda” or a traditional stick in his hand, Sukhbir made it a point to touch the “panthic” issues by stating that the party was a a custodian of Khalsa and “Punjabiyat”. He, however, did not mention the issue of Sikh prisoners in his addresses.

After starting from Sardulgarh in Mansa district, the yatra entered Bathinda’s Talwandi Sabo assembly segment in the afternoon in a large cavalcade of tractors, as a symbol to express support from the farming community and motorbikes driven by the youngsters.

The caravan was led by a truck equipped with a sound system playing the “protest song” titled ‘Utth Jaag Punjabiyo…Punjab Bacha Lo’ (Wake up Punjabis, save Punjab).

Before they reached Singo, a village on Talwandi-Rori road, at around 4.20pm, Akali workers distributed calendars among a gathering of 150-odd villagers, including women. The calendar has picture of late Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and his son Sukhbir as “vikas pursh”.

Sukhbir also appealed the people to vote against the national parties as he termed the SAD as the “maa party” of Punjab and true representative of the “quom” (community).