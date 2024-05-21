Restriction on grant of parole: HC notice on plea from Ram Rahim seeking modification of the order

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought response from Haryana, and Punjab governments and Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) on a plea moved by Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim seeking modification of February 29 order whereby Haryana government was directed not to consider his case for grant of further parole without the permission of the court. The court was hearing an application from Ram Rahim, which said the order passed by the high court is prejudicing his rights as he is eligible for parole of 20 more days and furlough of 21 days in this year as per the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 2022. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The high court bench of acting chief justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Lapita Banerji also asked Haryana to submit an affidavit on how many paroles have been rejected citing the law and order situation as the court is “flooded” by petitions challenging the same.

It was on February 29, the high court had criticised the state government for granting frequent paroles to Ram Rahim and had directed not to consider his case for grant of further parole without the permission of the court.

Ram Rahim, has been convicted for 20 years of jail in two rapes (2017), life term for conspiring murder of a journalist (2019) and another conviction of life term for criminal conspiracy into murder of a Dera follower (2021). As per record submitted in high court, Ram Rahim, whose jail journey began on August 25, 2017, was granted temporary release from prison for the ninth time on January 19 for 50 days.

The plea from Dera head says the object of grant of parole and furlough is reformative in nature and is to enable the convict to maintain his social ties with the family and society. The petitioner has to apply for parole/furlough as prescribed by rules. Thus in the view of the facts and circumstances, the February 29 order needs to be vacated or modified, the plea said.

He is serving two convictions of 10 years each (to run consecutively) in rape cases of two female disciples at Dera premises in Sirsa in 2002, awarded in 2017. His two life terms awarded in murder cases would start after completion of 20 years of jail in rape cases.

The stay was imposed after a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by SGPC in January 2023 against the frequent paroles granted to Ram Rahim by the Haryana government.