Restrictions on NOCs: Punjab pushing real estate towards crisis, say colonisers

Lambasting the state government over restrictions imposed on the issuance of NOCs which are mandatory for registration of plots and availing power connection for properties, the Punjab colonisers and property dealers’ association alleged that the state government had pushed the real estate sector towards economic crisis with no registration of properties going on.

Addressing a press meet at a hotel on the Chandigarh road on Thursday, the members of the association said NOC was being demanded against plots/colonies which were developed even before the PAPRA Act came into existence in 1995. Further, the process to issue the NOCs had also been stopped to allegedly encourage corruption.

They stated that there were over 10,000 members of the association across the state and they would be forced to hand over the keys of their offices to the state government after Diwali if the government failed to resolve the matter. They said the government has also failed to fulfil the pre-poll promises made before the 2017 elections which were also part of the manifesto, including the formation of a board for resolving issues.

President of the association GS Lamba said the departments had stopped issuing NOCs for the plots after a person moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking directions to make the NOC mandatory for the registration of plots in the state. In that case, the government had not stopped the state from issuing NOCs, but the department had stopped NOCs in the entire state.

“Rather than making it mandatory for plot holders in illegal colonies to avail NOC, the state has declared the entire state illegal, by making the NOC mandatory for everyone. Also, the NOCs are not being issued, even as the policies floated by the state government for regularisation of illegal colonies/plots in the past, states that individual plot holders can also take NOC by submitting regularisation fee, even if the coloniser does not get the NOC for the entire colony. While the government has announced to give property rights of plots situated within ‘Lal Lakir’, NOCs are not being given for the regularised plots in the city. We will also be meeting chief minister Charanjit Channi over the issue in the coming days,” said Lamba.

Association’s vice-president Jagdish Jagga and general secretary Deepak Badyal said electricity meters were also not being issued to plot holders even after they had got their plots regularised.

The authorities were stating that connection would not be issued until the colonisers get an NOC issued for the entire colony, which was against the regularisation policy floated by the government in the past, said colonisers, while adding that they would be forced to hand over the keys of their offices to the government under these circumstances.

Despite attempts to reach the chief administrator of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), PS Gill, he was not available for comments. However, an official stated that NOCs had been stopped after the high court orders for colonies developed illegally on agricultural land in the past. The NOC for licensed and regular colonies were being issued by the department.