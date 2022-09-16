Resuming studies after a decade, mother of 3 from Kashmir tops Class 10 board examination

: After nine years of her married life tending to her household and children, she decided to pick her school books again and to everybody’s surprise emerged a topper.

Sabreena Khaliq, in her 20s and mother of three children – two of whom are school-going, has topped this year’s Class-10 bi-annual board examination in Kashmir with 93 percent marks creating excitement among Valley’s homemaker women.

Khaliq, a resident of the frontier district of Kupwara, said that she had to leave her studies as she married in her teens in 2013.

“I married early and it was my decision. Then I started taking care of the household and could not focus on my studies. After having children, I became busier,” Khaliq said.

Her husband has done MSc, IT, and teaches in a college in Srinagar.

“I would often think of resuming my studies but would find it difficult owing to the responsibilities,” she said.

She said that as her children grew up a bit and started going to school, she thought it was time to start again. Her elder daughter is eight, the middle one is six and the youngest one is three years of age.

“My in-laws were very supportive and we filed the form for this year’s bi-annual examination. Most of my discussions over this were with my mother-in-law and father-in-law,” she said.

Khaliq secured 467 marks out of 500 and was one of the only two candidates who got A1 grade out of the 8,934 candidates who qualified the examination out of 25,078 who enrolled for the exam.

Khaliq would study when she would send her children to school or late in the evenings when she would complete her household chores. She did not take any tuition but took help from her sister, three sisters-in-law, mostly graduates, and husband. “All were very supportive. Initially, it appeared difficult but then I was determined,” she said.

She said that she was confident of passing the examination but topping it was a surprise.

“I came to know that I have topped a day after results were announced on Tuesday,” she said.

She said that women should not stop till they fulfil their dreams. “A girl should remain strong. One should focus on one’s dreams and move ahead. Age just does not matter,” she said.

For the moment, Khaliq is focusing on her next target. She wants to continue her studies. “I would be studying for Class 11,” she said. “After Class 12, I will decide what way to choose”.

Hearing about her success, congratulatory messages started pouring from relatives and neighbours. “People are appreciating,” she said.

Her mother-in-law Rafeeqa Begum also has a message for others. “We told her to study and helped her with household chores. Happiness is important. If any woman wants to study further and make her life after marriage, she should be motivated and given every opportunity. Her mother-in-law should help her,” she said.