CM Jai Ram Thakur presiding over a meeting with BJP MLAs at the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Friday. (HT Photo)
CM Jai Ram Thakur presiding over a meeting with BJP MLAs at the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Friday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Resurgence of virus cases in Himachal, govt mulls fresh curbs

The government had earlier decided not to impose restrictions on fairs in Himachal but it reviewed its decision amid resurgence of Covid cases
By HT Correspondents, Shimla/dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:53 PM IST

In the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases across the hill-state, the Himachal Pradesh government on Friday decided to impose fresh curbs on social events, including fairs and other social functions across the state

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting presided over by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The government had earlier decided not to impose restrictions on fairs in Himachal. But it reviewed its decision amid resurgence of Covid cases.

The CM will hold meetings with deputy commissioners of all 12 districts to take stock of the situation.

The government is likely to issue new guidelines and restrictions after the meeting. Further, the Cabinet approved the ‘no mask, no service’ formula. Health secretary Amitabh Awasthi made a presentation in the in the meeting to apprise the Cabinet on the status of virus cases in the state. The government will approve fresh standard operating procedures for fairs being organised after March 23. It further decided to strictly implement the social distancing norms . No stalls at the fair will be allowed to open after 8pm while social functions will be allowed only with 50% attendance.

Virus cases that had begun to reduce at the beginning of the year have witnessed resurgence in the hill-state. The surge began in the last week of February. Himachal has recorded 1,743 new infections till March 18, a rise of over 57% as compared to February when 1,109 cases were reported in the state. Twenty-one people have died due to the virus while active cases have climbed to 1,124 from about 200 in February-end.

Resurgence of virus cases in Himachal, govt mulls fresh curbs
Resurgence of virus cases in Himachal, govt mulls fresh curbs

The state has recorded 60,389 infections so far while 58,248 people have recovered, and 1,003 people have died. Meanwhile, the state government on Friday imposed new curbs banning the fairs from March 23 onwards and people found without mask would be penalized.

181 new cases

Meanwhile, the state today recorded 181 fresh infections on Friday. Of the new cases, 65 were reported in Una, 52 in Kangra, 24 in Solan, 10 in Shimla, nine in Bilaspur, eight in Mandi, five each in Hamirpur and Kullu and four in Sirmaur.

Shimla is the worst-hit district with 10,649 cases, followed by Mandi with 10,352 cases, and Kangra with 8,894 cases. Solan has 7,003 cases, Kullu 4,490, Sirmaur 3,723, Una 3,429, Hamirpur 3,153, Bilaspur 3,061, Chamba 2,987, Kinnaur 1,390, and Lahaul-Spiti 1,258.

