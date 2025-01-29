Retd head constable held for graft, Machhiwara SHO under lens

The state vigilance bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested a retired head constable ‘working’ at the Machhiwara police station for allegedly accepting ₹10,000 as bribe, officials said. The accused in VB custody in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

They said the accused, Balwinder Singh, retired over a year ago and has been working at the police station on the station-house officer’s (SHO) consent and without an official appointment.

VB officials said the accused is a close aide of Machhiwara SHO sub-inspector Pavittar Singh, who role is being investigated. The officials said head constable Karan, serving as the munshi, is also under scanner.

Balwinder Singh was arrested after an investigation into a complaint by one Sukhvir Singh, a resident of Mohan Majra village in Machhiwara sub-division of Khanna police district.

The complainant said the accused took ₹10,000 from him for releasing his car that was impounded by the police 10 days ago.

A state VB spokesperson said the complainant said one of his friends had borrowed his car on January 19 and abandoned it to avoid police checking on the same day. He said the car was confiscated by Machhiwara police.

The complainant alleged that he contacted Balwinder Singh, who claimed he was a serving head constable. According to the complainant, Balwinder Singh said the car was in the custody of munshi Karan. He alleged the accused sought ₹25,000 to release the car and after negotiation, a deal was settled at ₹15,000.

On January 28, the complainant spoke to accused Balwinder Singh over the phone, requesting him for a ‘discount’ on the bribe and the latter agreed to accept ₹10,000.

The complainant recorded the conversation and submitted it as evidence. The spokesperson said a VB team from Ludhiana range laid a trap and the accused was caught red-handed outside the Machhiwara police station. The VB team found the complainant’s car parked on the police station premises.

During the investigation, officials found the accused had retired from the Punjab Armed Police (PAP), and was ‘illegally’ deployed at the police station by the SHO without departmental orders. The accused continued working at the police station in an unofficial capacity, the VB spokesperson said.

He said a case was registered under Section 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 318 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the VB police station, Ludhiana Range. The accused will be produced in a court on Thursday and further investigation is ongoing, the official added.